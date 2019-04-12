Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-78.3
-38.5
-29.38
-78.57
Op profit growth
-89.57
-76.89
-83.93
-649.08
EBIT growth
-87.19
-84.86
-76.1
-1,027.02
Net profit growth
-87.56
-89.52
-65.64
-2,162.42
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-29.77
-61.97
-164.93
-725.06
EBIT margin
-37.8
-64.07
-260.27
-769.04
Net profit margin
-36.53
-63.74
-374.07
-768.88
RoCE
4.99
54.27
-114.35
-110.15
RoNW
0.15
1.27
16.67
-157.6
RoA
1.2
13.49
-41.09
-27.53
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.25
-1.66
-18.96
-46.63
Book value per share
-32
-31.8
-30.22
-15.1
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-6.58
-1.74
-0.04
-0.03
P/B
-0.05
-0.09
-0.02
-0.11
EV/EBIDTA
-196.3
-20.3
-4.29
-0.87
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-3.35
-0.51
-2.78
-1.02
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
1,161.51
281.41
422.03
1,849.59
Inventory days
6.83
62.72
227.51
312.41
Creditor days
-915.83
-166.3
-72.4
-74.91
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
0
2.09
98.16
Net debt / equity
-0.86
-0.87
-0.92
-2.27
Net debt / op. profit
-173.26
-18.06
-4.17
-0.82
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
3.82
12.68
0
Employee costs
-37.21
-45.61
-51.3
-34.38
Other costs
-92.56
-120.18
-226.31
-790.67
