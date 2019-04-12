iifl-logo-icon 1
Gemini Communication Ltd Key Ratios

0.2
(0.00%)
Apr 12, 2019|03:23:39 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-78.3

-38.5

-29.38

-78.57

Op profit growth

-89.57

-76.89

-83.93

-649.08

EBIT growth

-87.19

-84.86

-76.1

-1,027.02

Net profit growth

-87.56

-89.52

-65.64

-2,162.42

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-29.77

-61.97

-164.93

-725.06

EBIT margin

-37.8

-64.07

-260.27

-769.04

Net profit margin

-36.53

-63.74

-374.07

-768.88

RoCE

4.99

54.27

-114.35

-110.15

RoNW

0.15

1.27

16.67

-157.6

RoA

1.2

13.49

-41.09

-27.53

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.25

-1.66

-18.96

-46.63

Book value per share

-32

-31.8

-30.22

-15.1

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-6.58

-1.74

-0.04

-0.03

P/B

-0.05

-0.09

-0.02

-0.11

EV/EBIDTA

-196.3

-20.3

-4.29

-0.87

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-3.35

-0.51

-2.78

-1.02

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

1,161.51

281.41

422.03

1,849.59

Inventory days

6.83

62.72

227.51

312.41

Creditor days

-915.83

-166.3

-72.4

-74.91

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

0

2.09

98.16

Net debt / equity

-0.86

-0.87

-0.92

-2.27

Net debt / op. profit

-173.26

-18.06

-4.17

-0.82

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

3.82

12.68

0

Employee costs

-37.21

-45.61

-51.3

-34.38

Other costs

-92.56

-120.18

-226.31

-790.67

Gemini Communication Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

