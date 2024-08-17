Gemini Communication Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2017
|Dec-2016
|Dec-2015
|Dec-2014
|Dec-2013
Gross Sales
4.56
3.4
9.17
36.56
57.47
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4.56
3.4
9.17
36.56
57.47
Other Operating Income
0
0
9.84
0
0
Other Income
0.01
0.07
0.17
0.03
1.54
Total Income
4.57
3.47
19.19
36.59
59.02
Total Expenditure
4.46
5.41
25.21
38.88
56.47
PBIDT
0.1
-1.94
-6.02
-2.29
2.55
Interest
0.04
0.01
0
2.72
5.46
PBDT
0.06
-1.95
-6.02
-5.01
-2.91
Depreciation
0.51
0.48
0.29
19.33
19.38
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.45
-2.43
-6.31
-24.34
-22.29
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.45
-2.43
-6.31
-24.34
-22.29
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
-1.32
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.45
-2.43
-6.31
-23.02
-22.29
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.04
-0.16
-0.51
-1.96
-1.79
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
12.39
12.39
12.39
12.39
12.39
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
8,79,42,039
8,57,88,193
7,78,23,650
7,78,23,648
Public Shareholding (%)
0
69.24
69.24
62.81
62.81
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
2,78,80,232
3,00,34,078
3,39,11,001
3,09,11,000
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
77.55
78.82
73.61
73.61
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
22.5
24.24
27.37
27.37
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
80,72,432
80,72,432
1,21,60,052
1,21,60,052
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
22.45
21.18
26.39
26.38
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
6.52
6.52
9.82
9.81
PBIDTM(%)
2.19
-57.05
-65.64
-6.26
4.45
PBDTM(%)
1.31
-57.35
-65.64
-13.7
-5.06
PATM(%)
-9.86
-71.47
-68.81
-66.57
-38.8

