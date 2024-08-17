iifl-logo-icon 1
Gemini Communication Ltd Nine Monthly Results

0.2
(0.00%)
Apr 12, 2019

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2017Dec-2016Dec-2015Dec-2014Dec-2013

Gross Sales

4.56

3.4

9.17

36.56

57.47

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4.56

3.4

9.17

36.56

57.47

Other Operating Income

0

0

9.84

0

0

Other Income

0.01

0.07

0.17

0.03

1.54

Total Income

4.57

3.47

19.19

36.59

59.02

Total Expenditure

4.46

5.41

25.21

38.88

56.47

PBIDT

0.1

-1.94

-6.02

-2.29

2.55

Interest

0.04

0.01

0

2.72

5.46

PBDT

0.06

-1.95

-6.02

-5.01

-2.91

Depreciation

0.51

0.48

0.29

19.33

19.38

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.45

-2.43

-6.31

-24.34

-22.29

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.45

-2.43

-6.31

-24.34

-22.29

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

-1.32

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.45

-2.43

-6.31

-23.02

-22.29

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.04

-0.16

-0.51

-1.96

-1.79

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

12.39

12.39

12.39

12.39

12.39

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

8,79,42,039

8,57,88,193

7,78,23,650

7,78,23,648

Public Shareholding (%)

0

69.24

69.24

62.81

62.81

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

2,78,80,232

3,00,34,078

3,39,11,001

3,09,11,000

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

77.55

78.82

73.61

73.61

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

22.5

24.24

27.37

27.37

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

80,72,432

80,72,432

1,21,60,052

1,21,60,052

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

22.45

21.18

26.39

26.38

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

6.52

6.52

9.82

9.81

PBIDTM(%)

2.19

-57.05

-65.64

-6.26

4.45

PBDTM(%)

1.31

-57.35

-65.64

-13.7

-5.06

PATM(%)

-9.86

-71.47

-68.81

-66.57

-38.8

