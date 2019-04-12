iifl-logo-icon 1
Gemini Communication Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.2
(0.00%)
Apr 12, 2019|03:23:39 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Gemini Communication Ltd

Gemini Communication Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-2.27

-8.52

-91.51

-185.82

Depreciation

-0.54

-0.63

-26.66

-25.54

Tax paid

0.08

0.1

2.79

6.02

Working capital

-1.71

-7.6

-91.35

-142.53

Other operating items

Operating

-4.44

-16.65

-206.73

-347.87

Capital expenditure

0

83.84

-83.09

-40.12

Free cash flow

-4.44

67.18

-289.82

-387.99

Equity raised

-178.18

-161.32

18.04

379.58

Investing

0

-0.1

0

0

Financing

0

0

-23.81

17.75

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-182.62

-94.24

-295.58

9.33

