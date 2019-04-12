Gemini Communication Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-2.27
-8.52
-91.51
-185.82
Depreciation
-0.54
-0.63
-26.66
-25.54
Tax paid
0.08
0.1
2.79
6.02
Working capital
-1.71
-7.6
-91.35
-142.53
Other operating items
Operating
-4.44
-16.65
-206.73
-347.87
Capital expenditure
0
83.84
-83.09
-40.12
Free cash flow
-4.44
67.18
-289.82
-387.99
Equity raised
-178.18
-161.32
18.04
379.58
Investing
0
-0.1
0
0
Financing
0
0
-23.81
17.75
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-182.62
-94.24
-295.58
9.33
