iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Gemini Communication Ltd Quarterly Results

0.2
(0.00%)
Apr 12, 2019|03:23:39 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2018Jun-2018Mar-2018Dec-2017Sept-2017

Gross Sales

0.16

0.84

1.08

1.52

1.58

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.16

0.84

1.08

1.52

1.58

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0

Total Income

0.16

0.84

1.08

1.52

1.58

Total Expenditure

0.3

0.92

64.64

1.37

1.92

PBIDT

-0.14

-0.08

-63.56

0.16

-0.34

Interest

0

0

0

0.03

0

PBDT

-0.14

-0.08

-63.56

0.12

-0.34

Depreciation

0.28

0.28

0.92

0.18

0.18

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.42

-0.37

-64.47

-0.06

-0.52

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.42

-0.37

-64.47

-0.06

-0.52

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.42

-0.37

-64.47

-0.06

-0.52

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.03

-0.03

-5.2

0

-0.04

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

12.39

12.39

12.39

12.39

12.39

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

8,79,42,039

8,79,42,039

0

8,79,42,039

Public Shareholding (%)

0

70.98

70.98

0

70.98

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

2,78,80,232

2,78,80,232

0

2,78,80,232

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

77.55

77.55

0

77.55

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

22.5

22.5

0

22.5

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

80,72,432

80,72,432

0

80,72,432

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

22.45

22.45

0

22.45

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

6.52

6.52

0

6.52

PBIDTM(%)

-87.5

-9.52

-5,885.18

10.52

-21.51

PBDTM(%)

-87.5

-9.52

-5,885.18

7.89

-21.51

PATM(%)

-262.5

-44.04

-5,969.44

-3.94

-32.91

Gemini Communication Ltd: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Gemini Communication Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.