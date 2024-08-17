Gemini Communication Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2018
|Jun-2018
|Mar-2018
|Dec-2017
|Sept-2017
Gross Sales
0.16
0.84
1.08
1.52
1.58
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.16
0.84
1.08
1.52
1.58
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Total Income
0.16
0.84
1.08
1.52
1.58
Total Expenditure
0.3
0.92
64.64
1.37
1.92
PBIDT
-0.14
-0.08
-63.56
0.16
-0.34
Interest
0
0
0
0.03
0
PBDT
-0.14
-0.08
-63.56
0.12
-0.34
Depreciation
0.28
0.28
0.92
0.18
0.18
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.42
-0.37
-64.47
-0.06
-0.52
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.42
-0.37
-64.47
-0.06
-0.52
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.42
-0.37
-64.47
-0.06
-0.52
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.03
-0.03
-5.2
0
-0.04
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
12.39
12.39
12.39
12.39
12.39
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
8,79,42,039
8,79,42,039
0
8,79,42,039
Public Shareholding (%)
0
70.98
70.98
0
70.98
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
2,78,80,232
2,78,80,232
0
2,78,80,232
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
77.55
77.55
0
77.55
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
22.5
22.5
0
22.5
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
80,72,432
80,72,432
0
80,72,432
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
22.45
22.45
0
22.45
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
6.52
6.52
0
6.52
PBIDTM(%)
-87.5
-9.52
-5,885.18
10.52
-21.51
PBDTM(%)
-87.5
-9.52
-5,885.18
7.89
-21.51
PATM(%)
-262.5
-44.04
-5,969.44
-3.94
-32.91
