Gemini Communication Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.2
(0.00%)
Apr 12, 2019|03:23:39 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

6.67

30.5

49.54

41.36

yoy growth (%)

-78.1

-38.44

19.78

-70.39

Raw materials

0

1.17

6.35

0

As % of sales

0

3.85

12.81

0

Employee costs

-2.35

-14.04

-24.28

-20.2

As % of sales

35.23

46.03

49

48.85

Other costs

-6.18

-25.87

-59.36

-178.96

As % of sales (Other Cost)

92.56

84.83

119.8

432.67

Operating profit

-1.85

-8.24

-27.74

-157.81

OPM

-27.79

-27.01

-55.99

-381.53

Depreciation

-0.54

-0.63

-26.66

-25.54

Interest expense

0

0

-37.13

-4.02

Other income

0.12

0.34

0.03

1.55

Profit before tax

-2.27

-8.52

-91.51

-185.82

Taxes

0.08

0.1

2.79

6.02

Tax rate

-3.73

-1.19

-3.05

-3.24

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-2.18

-8.42

-88.71

-179.8

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-2.18

-8.42

-88.71

-179.8

yoy growth (%)

-74.02

-90.5

-50.66

8,979.94

NPM

-32.76

-27.62

-179.04

-434.68

