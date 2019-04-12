Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
6.67
30.5
49.54
41.36
yoy growth (%)
-78.1
-38.44
19.78
-70.39
Raw materials
0
1.17
6.35
0
As % of sales
0
3.85
12.81
0
Employee costs
-2.35
-14.04
-24.28
-20.2
As % of sales
35.23
46.03
49
48.85
Other costs
-6.18
-25.87
-59.36
-178.96
As % of sales (Other Cost)
92.56
84.83
119.8
432.67
Operating profit
-1.85
-8.24
-27.74
-157.81
OPM
-27.79
-27.01
-55.99
-381.53
Depreciation
-0.54
-0.63
-26.66
-25.54
Interest expense
0
0
-37.13
-4.02
Other income
0.12
0.34
0.03
1.55
Profit before tax
-2.27
-8.52
-91.51
-185.82
Taxes
0.08
0.1
2.79
6.02
Tax rate
-3.73
-1.19
-3.05
-3.24
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-2.18
-8.42
-88.71
-179.8
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-2.18
-8.42
-88.71
-179.8
yoy growth (%)
-74.02
-90.5
-50.66
8,979.94
NPM
-32.76
-27.62
-179.04
-434.68
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.