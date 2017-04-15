To

The Members of

GEMINI COMMUNICATION LIMITED

Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of GEMINI COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2017, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the (Standalone) Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2016. This responsibility also includes the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of internal financial control, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these (Standalone) financial statements based on our audit. We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement. An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements.

The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the financial statements that give true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements

Basis for Qualified Opinion

We draw attention to the following matters in the Notes to the financial statements:

a) Note 23 in the financial statement which indicates that the Company has accumulated losses and its Net worth has been fully/substantially eroded, the Company has incurred a net cash loss during the current year and previous year(s) and, the Company current liabilities exceeded its current assets as at the balance sheet date. These conditions, along with other matters set forth in Note 23, indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that cast significant doubt about the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. However, the financial statements of the Company have been prepared on a going concern basis for the reasons stated in the said

b) Note 24 to the financial statements which, describes the uncertainty related to the outcome of the lawsuit filed against the Company the impact on the financial statement could not be ascertained.

c) Note 25 in the financial statements which indicates a un favorable decree in the case against Merrill Lynch Limited for conversion on FCCB into unlisted equity share capital, the financial statements do not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of this decree, as the decree was after the Balance Sheet date. As required Under IND AS 10 "Contingencies and Events Occurring after the Balance Sheet Date" assets and liabilities should be adjusted for events occurring after balance sheet date that provides additional evidence to assist the estimation of amounts relating to conditions existing at the balance sheet date.

Qualified Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2017, and its profit/loss and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

a) In the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2017;

b) In the case of the Statement of Profit and Loss, of the profit for the year ended on that date; and

c) In the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order"), as amended, issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that

3. we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

4. in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account

d. in our opinion, the aforesaid (Standalone) financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2016.

e. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2017 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2017 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2016, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements Refer Note 22 to the financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

For V VISWANATHAN & ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants Place Chennai Firm Registration No-013713S Date 15/04/2017 V VISWANATHAN Membership No. 228990

Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) order, 2016 ("the Order"), issued by the central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 an d4 of the order, to the extent applicable. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

i. a) The Company has generally maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets. The Fixed Assets have been physically verified by the management in a phased manner, designed to cover all the items over a period of three years, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and nature of its business. Pursuant to the program, a portion of the fixed asset has been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies between the books records and the physical fixed assets have been noticed.

b) The title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the company. Except the cases where SARFASI Act action has been taken by Bank , we are unable to verify all the title deeds.

c) The Company has physically verified the fixed assets during the year which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

ii.The procedures of physical verification of inventories followed by the company are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the company and the nature of its business. The Company maintaining proper records of inventory. The discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stock and the book records are not material.

iii. The company has granted interest free unsecured loans to subsidiary companies, covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Outstanding balance is Rs.6094.60 Lakhs. The other clauses are not applicable. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 In respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security.

iv. In my opinion and according to the information and explanations given to me, there is adequate internal control system commensurate with the size of the company and the nature of its business with regard to purchase of fixed assets, Inventories and the sale of services. The activities of the company do not involve purchase of inventory and the sale of goods. During the course of my audit, I have not observed any continuing failure to correct major weaknesses in the internal control system.

v. In my opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public during the year. Therefore, the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under are not applicable to the Company. vi. According to the information and explanations given to us, Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under Section 148 of the Act, are Not Applicable.

vii. a) The Company is not generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues relating to provident fund, income tax deducted at source, service tax and value added tax. We are informed that the provisions of employees state insurance, wealth tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, cess is not applicable to the company. As per the records produced before us, there were undisputed statutory dues which were outstanding as on 31st March 2017 for a period over six months from the date of same becoming payable, expect for Provident Fund, Service Tax, Tax Deducted at Source. The entire list of undisputed statutory dues could not be ascertained from the company as SARFASI Act action has been taken.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues pending in respect of income tax, sales tax, value added tax, service tax, duty of customs, wealth tax, duty of excise, cess on account of any dispute.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us, no amount is required to be transferred to investor education and protection fund in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made there under. viii. The companys accumulated losses at the end of the financial year are more than fifty per cent of its net worth and it has incurred cash losses in this financial year

ix. The Company has not repaid principle amount of Rs. 17037.30 lakhs secured borrowings from banks and has also not paid interest for the period ranging from more than 3 years Consequently Banks have declared the Assets as NPA. (Non-Performing Assets) and SARFASI Act action has been taken into action.

x. In my opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not given any guarantee for loans taken by others from banks or financial institutions.

xi. In my opinion, the term/project loans were applied for the purpose for which they were raised. xii. According to information and explanations given to us by the management which has been relied by us, no fraud on or by the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

Xiii. Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer including debt instruments and term Loans. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (ix) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

Xiv. Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

xv. In our opinion, the company is not required to be registered under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xvi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

For V VISWANATHAN & ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants Place Chennai Firm Registration No-013713S Date - 15/04/2017 V VISWANATHAN Membership No. 228990

Annexure B

"Annexure B" to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of GEMINI COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013. We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of GEMINI COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED as of March 31, 2017 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls.

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility.

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk.

The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2017, except non proper maintenance of books of accounts and due to SARFASI Act action has been taken by the Banks, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India