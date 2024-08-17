Gemini Communication Ltd Summary

Gemini Communications Ltd is a leading designer and marketer of wireless and optical solutions that facilitate a fundamental shift in access network design. The company is a service providers and carriers for high-speed broadband access networks.For commercial buildings that do not have a fiber optic connection the companys solutions enable rapid broadband connectivity.The company is also offering the Wireless Solution by partnering with major giants like P-Com Inc.,Wave Wireless,Optical access etc.It is also in the foray of providing LAN for small departmental resource sharing solutions to enterprise-wide area netoworks running mission-critical applications(WAN).During 2001 the company has opened branch in Cochin,Hyderabad,Mumbai,Bangalore.