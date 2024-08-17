Gemini Communications Ltd is a leading designer and marketer of wireless and optical solutions that facilitate a fundamental shift in access network design. The company is a service providers and carriers for high-speed broadband access networks.For commercial buildings that do not have a fiber optic connection the companys solutions enable rapid broadband connectivity.The company is also offering the Wireless Solution by partnering with major giants like P-Com Inc.,Wave Wireless,Optical access etc.It is also in the foray of providing LAN for small departmental resource sharing solutions to enterprise-wide area netoworks running mission-critical applications(WAN).During 2001 the company has opened branch in Cochin,Hyderabad,Mumbai,Bangalore.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.