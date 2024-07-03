Summary

Tejas Networks Limited is a Wireline and Wireless telecom and data networking products company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance and future-ready products for building high-speed communication networks that carry voice, data and video traffic from fixed line, mobile and broadband networks. The Companys products are differentiated by a programmable, software-defined hardware architecture that provides flexibility, multi-generation support and a seamless software-enabled network transformation to its customers.The Companys engineering and management teams have diverse experience in optical communication systems, networking protocols, Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) design, embedded system software, application software, high-speed printed circuit board (PCB) design, thermal and mechanical design, product management, quality and test engineering and reliability engineering. Tejas Networks Limited was originally incorporated as private limited company under the name Tejas Networks India Private Limited on April 24, 2000 at Bengaluru, Karnataka, India.During the financial year ended 31 March 2001, the company procured order from TATA Power Company Limited. The Company was converted into a public limited company and its name was changed to Tejas Networks India Limited on October 23, 2002. During the financial year ended 31 March 2004, the company procured order from Railtel Corporation of India Limited through Electronics Corporation of India Limited.Dur

Read More