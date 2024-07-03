iifl-logo-icon 1
Tejas Networks Ltd Share Price

1,157.95
(-3.15%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:09:58 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,195.05
  • Day's High1,199.45
  • 52 Wk High1,495
  • Prev. Close1,195.6
  • Day's Low1,156.1
  • 52 Wk Low 651.25
  • Turnover (lac)2,857.61
  • P/E44.93
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value207.1
  • EPS26.62
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)19,831.12
  • Div. Yield0
Tejas Networks Ltd KEY RATIOS

Tejas Networks Ltd Corporate Action

10 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

22 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

22 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Apr, 2024

4 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

Tejas Networks Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Tejas Networks Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:33 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.41%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.41%

Non-Promoter- 14.34%

Institutions: 14.34%

Non-Institutions: 30.23%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Tejas Networks Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

173.98

171.64

455.32

96.51

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,028.33

2,835.63

1,471.78

1,036.45

Net Worth

3,202.31

3,007.27

1,927.1

1,132.96

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

549.14

524.49

386.2

743.43

yoy growth (%)

4.69

35.8

-48.05

-13.73

Raw materials

-310.78

-268.74

-203.58

-382.3

As % of sales

56.59

51.23

52.71

51.42

Employee costs

-124.51

-109.57

-103.22

-88.65

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-118.15

22.27

-137.61

106.64

Depreciation

-76.78

-52.12

-77.05

-61.27

Tax paid

54.42

15.02

-98.55

0.48

Working capital

408.69

8.34

4.77

231.63

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

4.69

35.8

-48.05

-13.73

Op profit growth

-254

-161.1

-156.24

-0.25

EBIT growth

-545.33

-119.87

-208.28

14.11

Net profit growth

-270.9

-115.79

-320.46

29.1

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,314.32

919.57

550.59

526.6

390.54

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,314.32

919.57

550.59

526.6

390.54

Other Operating Income

156.6

0

0

0

0

Other Income

64.66

81.01

43.3

24.85

33.65

Tejas Networks Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indus Towers Ltd

INDUSTOWER

344

12.2892,651.932,222.407,465.3105.67

Tejas Networks Ltd

TEJASNET

1,195.6

44.9320,482.77266.1802,654.04217.15

HFCL Ltd

HFCL

114.4

43.1516,496.9674.880.171,011.5728.15

NELCO Ltd

NELCO

1,377.9

207.753,143.111.320.1650.3851.7

GTL Infrastructure Ltd

GTLINFRA

2.03

02,599.83-214.050336.38-4.29

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Tejas Networks Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

N R Ravikrishnan

Whole Time Director & COO

Arnob Roy

Chairman (Non-Executive)

N G Subramaniam

Independent Director

P R Ramesh

Independent Director

Bhaskar Ramamurthi

Independent Director

Alice Geevarghese Vaidyan

Managing Director & CEO

Anand S Athreya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tejas Networks Ltd

Summary

Tejas Networks Limited is a Wireline and Wireless telecom and data networking products company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance and future-ready products for building high-speed communication networks that carry voice, data and video traffic from fixed line, mobile and broadband networks. The Companys products are differentiated by a programmable, software-defined hardware architecture that provides flexibility, multi-generation support and a seamless software-enabled network transformation to its customers.The Companys engineering and management teams have diverse experience in optical communication systems, networking protocols, Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) design, embedded system software, application software, high-speed printed circuit board (PCB) design, thermal and mechanical design, product management, quality and test engineering and reliability engineering. Tejas Networks Limited was originally incorporated as private limited company under the name Tejas Networks India Private Limited on April 24, 2000 at Bengaluru, Karnataka, India.During the financial year ended 31 March 2001, the company procured order from TATA Power Company Limited. The Company was converted into a public limited company and its name was changed to Tejas Networks India Limited on October 23, 2002. During the financial year ended 31 March 2004, the company procured order from Railtel Corporation of India Limited through Electronics Corporation of India Limited.Dur
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Tejas Networks Ltd share price today?

The Tejas Networks Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1157.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tejas Networks Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tejas Networks Ltd is ₹19831.12 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tejas Networks Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tejas Networks Ltd is 44.93 and 5.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tejas Networks Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tejas Networks Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tejas Networks Ltd is ₹651.25 and ₹1495 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Tejas Networks Ltd?

Tejas Networks Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 67.73%, 3 Years at 40.95%, 1 Year at 40.20%, 6 Month at -17.67%, 3 Month at 3.97% and 1 Month at -10.45%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tejas Networks Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tejas Networks Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.42 %
Institutions - 14.35 %
Public - 30.24 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Tejas Networks Ltd

