SectorTelecomm Equipment & Infra Services
Open₹1,195.05
Prev. Close₹1,195.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,857.61
Day's High₹1,199.45
Day's Low₹1,156.1
52 Week's High₹1,495
52 Week's Low₹651.25
Book Value₹207.1
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)19,831.12
P/E44.93
EPS26.62
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
173.98
171.64
455.32
96.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,028.33
2,835.63
1,471.78
1,036.45
Net Worth
3,202.31
3,007.27
1,927.1
1,132.96
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
549.14
524.49
386.2
743.43
yoy growth (%)
4.69
35.8
-48.05
-13.73
Raw materials
-310.78
-268.74
-203.58
-382.3
As % of sales
56.59
51.23
52.71
51.42
Employee costs
-124.51
-109.57
-103.22
-88.65
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-118.15
22.27
-137.61
106.64
Depreciation
-76.78
-52.12
-77.05
-61.27
Tax paid
54.42
15.02
-98.55
0.48
Working capital
408.69
8.34
4.77
231.63
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
4.69
35.8
-48.05
-13.73
Op profit growth
-254
-161.1
-156.24
-0.25
EBIT growth
-545.33
-119.87
-208.28
14.11
Net profit growth
-270.9
-115.79
-320.46
29.1
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,314.32
919.57
550.59
526.6
390.54
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,314.32
919.57
550.59
526.6
390.54
Other Operating Income
156.6
0
0
0
0
Other Income
64.66
81.01
43.3
24.85
33.65
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indus Towers Ltd
INDUSTOWER
344
|12.28
|92,651.93
|2,222.4
|0
|7,465.3
|105.67
Tejas Networks Ltd
TEJASNET
1,195.6
|44.93
|20,482.77
|266.18
|0
|2,654.04
|217.15
HFCL Ltd
HFCL
114.4
|43.15
|16,496.96
|74.88
|0.17
|1,011.57
|28.15
NELCO Ltd
NELCO
1,377.9
|207.75
|3,143.11
|1.32
|0.16
|50.38
|51.7
GTL Infrastructure Ltd
GTLINFRA
2.03
|0
|2,599.83
|-214.05
|0
|336.38
|-4.29
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
N R Ravikrishnan
Whole Time Director & COO
Arnob Roy
Chairman (Non-Executive)
N G Subramaniam
Independent Director
P R Ramesh
Independent Director
Bhaskar Ramamurthi
Independent Director
Alice Geevarghese Vaidyan
Managing Director & CEO
Anand S Athreya
Reports by Tejas Networks Ltd
Summary
Tejas Networks Limited is a Wireline and Wireless telecom and data networking products company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance and future-ready products for building high-speed communication networks that carry voice, data and video traffic from fixed line, mobile and broadband networks. The Companys products are differentiated by a programmable, software-defined hardware architecture that provides flexibility, multi-generation support and a seamless software-enabled network transformation to its customers.The Companys engineering and management teams have diverse experience in optical communication systems, networking protocols, Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) design, embedded system software, application software, high-speed printed circuit board (PCB) design, thermal and mechanical design, product management, quality and test engineering and reliability engineering. Tejas Networks Limited was originally incorporated as private limited company under the name Tejas Networks India Private Limited on April 24, 2000 at Bengaluru, Karnataka, India.During the financial year ended 31 March 2001, the company procured order from TATA Power Company Limited. The Company was converted into a public limited company and its name was changed to Tejas Networks India Limited on October 23, 2002. During the financial year ended 31 March 2004, the company procured order from Railtel Corporation of India Limited through Electronics Corporation of India Limited.Dur
The Tejas Networks Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1157.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tejas Networks Ltd is ₹19831.12 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Tejas Networks Ltd is 44.93 and 5.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tejas Networks Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tejas Networks Ltd is ₹651.25 and ₹1495 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Tejas Networks Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 67.73%, 3 Years at 40.95%, 1 Year at 40.20%, 6 Month at -17.67%, 3 Month at 3.97% and 1 Month at -10.45%.
