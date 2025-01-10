Tejas Networks Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
173.98
171.64
455.32
96.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,028.33
2,835.63
1,471.78
1,036.45
Net Worth
3,202.31
3,007.27
1,927.1
1,132.96
Minority Interest
Debt
1,884.28
48.23
19.76
21.9
Deferred Tax Liability Net
44.64
14.99
5.09
5.62
Total Liabilities
5,131.23
3,070.49
1,951.95
1,160.48
Fixed Assets
764.54
355.43
177.46
135.5
Intangible Assets
Investments
628.52
557.05
412.65
48.24
Deferred Tax Asset Net
127.62
118.08
116.42
62.34
Networking Capital
3,361.82
1,308.89
900.24
697.87
Inventories
3,719.14
628.07
278.02
213.65
Inventory Days
184.79
148.68
Sundry Debtors
1,388.2
462.18
275.51
330.88
Debtor Days
183.12
230.26
Other Current Assets
1,229.35
618.63
509.1
313.36
Sundry Creditors
-1,894.62
-324.85
-121.29
-99.24
Creditor Days
80.61
69.06
Other Current Liabilities
-1,080.25
-75.13
-41.1
-60.78
Cash
248.73
731.04
345.18
216.53
Total Assets
5,131.23
3,070.49
1,951.95
1,160.48
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.