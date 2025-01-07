Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
549.14
524.49
386.2
743.43
yoy growth (%)
4.69
35.8
-48.05
-13.73
Raw materials
-310.78
-268.74
-203.58
-382.3
As % of sales
56.59
51.23
52.71
51.42
Employee costs
-124.51
-109.57
-103.22
-88.65
As % of sales
22.67
20.89
26.72
11.92
Other costs
-195.44
-93.2
-166.1
-118.34
As % of sales (Other Cost)
35.59
17.76
43
15.91
Operating profit
-81.59
52.98
-86.7
154.14
OPM
-14.85
10.1
-22.44
20.73
Depreciation
-76.78
-52.12
-77.05
-61.27
Interest expense
-3.03
-3.58
-7.57
-13.45
Other income
43.25
24.99
33.71
27.22
Profit before tax
-118.15
22.27
-137.61
106.64
Taxes
54.42
15.02
-98.55
0.48
Tax rate
-46.06
67.44
71.61
0.45
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-63.73
37.29
-236.16
107.12
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-63.73
37.29
-236.16
107.12
yoy growth (%)
-270.9
-115.79
-320.46
29.1
NPM
-11.6
7.1
-61.14
14.4
