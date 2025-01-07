iifl-logo-icon 1
Tejas Networks Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,162.45
(2.55%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:59:58 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

549.14

524.49

386.2

743.43

yoy growth (%)

4.69

35.8

-48.05

-13.73

Raw materials

-310.78

-268.74

-203.58

-382.3

As % of sales

56.59

51.23

52.71

51.42

Employee costs

-124.51

-109.57

-103.22

-88.65

As % of sales

22.67

20.89

26.72

11.92

Other costs

-195.44

-93.2

-166.1

-118.34

As % of sales (Other Cost)

35.59

17.76

43

15.91

Operating profit

-81.59

52.98

-86.7

154.14

OPM

-14.85

10.1

-22.44

20.73

Depreciation

-76.78

-52.12

-77.05

-61.27

Interest expense

-3.03

-3.58

-7.57

-13.45

Other income

43.25

24.99

33.71

27.22

Profit before tax

-118.15

22.27

-137.61

106.64

Taxes

54.42

15.02

-98.55

0.48

Tax rate

-46.06

67.44

71.61

0.45

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-63.73

37.29

-236.16

107.12

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-63.73

37.29

-236.16

107.12

yoy growth (%)

-270.9

-115.79

-320.46

29.1

NPM

-11.6

7.1

-61.14

14.4

