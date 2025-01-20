Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
4.55
34.83
-47.91
-14.27
Op profit growth
-250.92
-160.96
-157.2
-6.62
EBIT growth
-534.55
-120.03
-209.55
2.99
Net profit growth
-267.04
-115.83
-322.6
14.56
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-14.61
10.12
-22.39
20.38
EBIT margin
-20.69
4.97
-33.5
15.92
Net profit margin
-11.38
7.12
-60.71
14.2
RoCE
-7.31
2.3
-11.52
11.77
RoNW
-1.02
0.84
-5.3
3.05
RoA
-1
0.82
-5.22
2.62
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-5.32
3.89
-24.83
11.32
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-9.47
-1.15
-32.9
4.8
Book value per share
131.06
90.03
113.21
122.44
Valuation ratios
P/E
-79.86
40.93
-1.28
32.27
P/CEPS
-44.86
-137.58
-0.96
75.97
P/B
3.24
1.76
0.28
2.98
EV/EBIDTA
-122.16
16.45
-3.3
17.07
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-46.46
66.69
71.11
0.45
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
207.53
248.36
304.37
160.29
Inventory days
162.97
161.37
206.95
90.69
Creditor days
-60.53
-65.3
-70.73
-64.14
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
35.71
-7.08
16.94
-8.91
Net debt / equity
-0.16
-0.17
-0.1
-0.2
Net debt / op. profit
4.07
-3.66
1.31
-1.52
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-56.44
-51.03
-52.12
-51
Employee costs
-24.41
-22.09
-28.29
-12.3
Other costs
-33.75
-16.75
-41.96
-16.3
