Tejas Networks Ltd Key Ratios

1,130.05
(6.67%)
Jan 20, 2025|02:14:55 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

4.55

34.83

-47.91

-14.27

Op profit growth

-250.92

-160.96

-157.2

-6.62

EBIT growth

-534.55

-120.03

-209.55

2.99

Net profit growth

-267.04

-115.83

-322.6

14.56

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-14.61

10.12

-22.39

20.38

EBIT margin

-20.69

4.97

-33.5

15.92

Net profit margin

-11.38

7.12

-60.71

14.2

RoCE

-7.31

2.3

-11.52

11.77

RoNW

-1.02

0.84

-5.3

3.05

RoA

-1

0.82

-5.22

2.62

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-5.32

3.89

-24.83

11.32

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-9.47

-1.15

-32.9

4.8

Book value per share

131.06

90.03

113.21

122.44

Valuation ratios

P/E

-79.86

40.93

-1.28

32.27

P/CEPS

-44.86

-137.58

-0.96

75.97

P/B

3.24

1.76

0.28

2.98

EV/EBIDTA

-122.16

16.45

-3.3

17.07

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-46.46

66.69

71.11

0.45

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

207.53

248.36

304.37

160.29

Inventory days

162.97

161.37

206.95

90.69

Creditor days

-60.53

-65.3

-70.73

-64.14

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

35.71

-7.08

16.94

-8.91

Net debt / equity

-0.16

-0.17

-0.1

-0.2

Net debt / op. profit

4.07

-3.66

1.31

-1.52

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-56.44

-51.03

-52.12

-51

Employee costs

-24.41

-22.09

-28.29

-12.3

Other costs

-33.75

-16.75

-41.96

-16.3

