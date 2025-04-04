Tejas Networks Strengthens Role in BSNL’s 4G/5G Network Expansion

Tata Group’s Tejas Networks benefited with a 10% jump in stock price after reports claimed Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) is getting a ₹61,000 crore allocation of 5G spectrum from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

Tejas Networks, a major supplier of 4G/5G RAN equipment and IP/MPLS routers to BSNL, is likely to benefit from BSNL’s standalone (SA) 5G rollout and expansion of its network.

In the National Stock Exchange, shares of Tejas Networks closed at ₹851 which is a 2.89% dip than the previous close. The stock has gained a total of 9% in the last one year, and 16% in the last one month.

In Q3 FY25, Tejas Networks supplied equipment for 27,000 sites, taking the total deployments in Government-owned BSNL’s 4G/5G network to more than 86,000 sites.

BSNL has ordered 1 lakh home-grown 4G sites of which 83,993 sites have been installed and 74,521 have been activated till March 8, Minister of State for Communications, Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, said in Parliament. All this equipment is upgradable to 5G so as per BSNL’s plan for future networks.

For the first three quarters of FY25, 94% of Tejas Networks’ revenues were sourced from India where shipments largely from BSNL’s 4G installs to Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) augmented the company’s bottom line.