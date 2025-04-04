iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Tejas Networks Strengthens Role in BSNL’s 4G/5G Network Expansion

4 Apr 2025 , 07:40 PM

Tata Group’s Tejas Networks benefited with a 10% jump in stock price after reports claimed Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) is getting a ₹61,000 crore allocation of 5G spectrum from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

Tejas Networks, a major supplier of 4G/5G RAN equipment and IP/MPLS routers to BSNL, is likely to benefit from BSNL’s standalone (SA) 5G rollout and expansion of its network.

In the National Stock Exchange, shares of Tejas Networks closed at ₹851 which is a 2.89% dip than the previous close. The stock has gained a total of 9% in the last one year, and 16% in the last one month.

In Q3 FY25, Tejas Networks supplied equipment for 27,000 sites, taking the total deployments in Government-owned BSNL’s 4G/5G network to more than 86,000 sites.

BSNL has ordered 1 lakh home-grown 4G sites of which 83,993 sites have been installed and 74,521 have been activated till March 8, Minister of State for Communications, Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, said in Parliament. All this equipment is upgradable to 5G so as per BSNL’s plan for future networks.

For the first three quarters of FY25, 94% of Tejas Networks’ revenues were sourced from India where shipments largely from BSNL’s 4G installs to Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) augmented the company’s bottom line.

Related Tags

  • 4g
  • 4G Expansion
  • 5G
  • 5G expansion
  • Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd
  • Department of Telecommunications
  • Network Expansion
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Tejas Networks Strengthens Role in BSNL’s 4G/5G Network Expansion

Tejas Networks Strengthens Role in BSNL’s 4G/5G Network Expansion

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Apr 2025|07:40 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Red on April 4, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Red on April 4, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Apr 2025|02:05 PM
NHAI Signs ₹5,729 Crore Deal for 121 km Guwahati Ring Road Under BOT Model

NHAI Signs ₹5,729 Crore Deal for 121 km Guwahati Ring Road Under BOT Model

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Apr 2025|01:57 PM
Lupin Acquires UK’s Renascience Pharma for ₹135 Crore

Lupin Acquires UK’s Renascience Pharma for ₹135 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Apr 2025|01:30 PM
Hitachi Energy and BHEL Win HVDC Contract for Rajasthan Renewable Power

Hitachi Energy and BHEL Win HVDC Contract for Rajasthan Renewable Power

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Apr 2025|01:20 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.