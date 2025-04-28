iifl-logo
Tejas Networks Reports ₹71.8 Crore Q4 Loss

28 Apr 2025 , 11:50 AM

Tejas Networks Ltd, part of the Tata Group, reported a net loss of ₹71.8 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2025, its first quarterly loss since posting profits for four quarters in succession. Comparatively, the company had reported a net profit of ₹146.8 crore during the same quarter in the previous year.

However, Tejas Networks’ topline revenue grew by 43.7% year-on-year to ₹1,906.9 crore in Q4FY25. The EBITDA of the company declined sharply to ₹21 crore, much lower than the ₹306.42 crore it clocked in the March quarter of the last financial year.

Tejas Networks provisioned ₹117 crore for inventory obsolescence and write-downs during the quarter, taking the total provisioning for the year to ₹181 crore. The company also wrote off ₹22 crore worth of expenditure on intangible assets under development in the March quarter.

Trade receivables were at ₹4,884 crore as of March 2025, with the increase primarily due to increased volumes of shipments in the period. Borrowings rose to ₹3,269 crore, mainly to fund working capital needs, as revealed by the company.

In its investor presentation, Tejas Networks has pointed out that its domestic opportunity pipeline for FY26 is robust, led by large government initiatives and growth in private sector applications. The firm also laid out plans to expand its international sales presence as it seeks substantial growth opportunities both domestically and abroad in the next fiscal year.

