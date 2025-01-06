Tejas Networks Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-118.15
22.27
-137.61
106.64
Depreciation
-76.78
-52.12
-77.05
-61.27
Tax paid
54.42
15.02
-98.55
0.48
Working capital
408.69
8.34
4.77
231.63
Other operating items
Operating
268.18
-6.48
-308.43
277.48
Capital expenditure
101.29
51.63
178.87
43.85
Free cash flow
369.47
45.14
-129.56
321.33
Equity raised
2,930.77
1,984.47
2,279.64
1,489.07
Investing
364.41
-13.6
-25.55
82.8
Financing
41.66
49.78
30.15
-220.84
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
3,706.31
2,065.8
2,154.68
1,672.36
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.