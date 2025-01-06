iifl-logo-icon 1
Tejas Networks Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,133.5
(-5.19%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:14 PM

Tejas Networks FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-118.15

22.27

-137.61

106.64

Depreciation

-76.78

-52.12

-77.05

-61.27

Tax paid

54.42

15.02

-98.55

0.48

Working capital

408.69

8.34

4.77

231.63

Other operating items

Operating

268.18

-6.48

-308.43

277.48

Capital expenditure

101.29

51.63

178.87

43.85

Free cash flow

369.47

45.14

-129.56

321.33

Equity raised

2,930.77

1,984.47

2,279.64

1,489.07

Investing

364.41

-13.6

-25.55

82.8

Financing

41.66

49.78

30.15

-220.84

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

3,706.31

2,065.8

2,154.68

1,672.36

