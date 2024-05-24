The 24th Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company will be held on Friday, June 28, 2024 at 3.00 P.M. (IST). Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from June 21, 2024 to June 28, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the 24 th Annual General Meeting of the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 47 of SEBI Listing Regulations, we enclose the copies of the newspaper advertisement published in Financial Express and Vishwavani dated May 24, 2024, intimating about the 24th Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024) Proceedings of the 24th Annual General Meeting of Tejas Networks Limited (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.06.2024) Scrutinizers report and voting results of the 24th AGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/06/2024)