iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Tejas Networks Ltd AGM

1,056.95
(6.96%)
Jan 14, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Tejas Networks CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM28 Jun 202422 Apr 2024
The 24th Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company will be held on Friday, June 28, 2024 at 3.00 P.M. (IST). Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from June 21, 2024 to June 28, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the 24 th Annual General Meeting of the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 47 of SEBI Listing Regulations, we enclose the copies of the newspaper advertisement published in Financial Express and Vishwavani dated May 24, 2024, intimating about the 24th Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024) Proceedings of the 24th Annual General Meeting of Tejas Networks Limited (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.06.2024) Scrutinizers report and voting results of the 24th AGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/06/2024)

Tejas Networks: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Tejas Networks Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.