To the Members of Tejas Networks Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Tejas Networks Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including material accounting policy information and other explanatory information.

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and total comprehensive income (comprising of profit and other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year then ended.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the "Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key audit matters

4. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key audit matter

Assessment of the carrying value of Intangible Assets (including intangible assets under development) (Refer to Note 2.3 and Note 4(b) to the Standalone financial statements)

The Company incurs product development costs and capitalises such expenditure to the extent it qualifies for recognition as an Intangible Asset (product development). Such expenditure includes internal manpower costs, outsourced manpower costs and other related expenses specifically incurred on such development projects. Up to the stage the products are ready for it to be capable of operating in the manner intended by the management, the Company records the qualifying expenditure as ‘intangible assets under development.

Intangible assets under development are tested for impairment on an annual basis. The Company tests Other Intangible Assets for impairment whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying amount may not be recoverable.

The determination of the recoverable value of intangible assets (including intangible assets under development) while carrying out impairment assessment involves several key assumptions including discount rates and future cash flow projections for ascertaining future economic benefits expected to be generated by such assets.

The Company has carried out an impairment assessment of intangible assets (including intangible assets under development) and concluded that the recoverable value is higher than the carrying amount of such assets. Accordingly, no adjustment to the carrying amount of intangible assets (including intangibles assets under development) is considered necessary as at March 31, 2024. We considered this a key audit matter as the assessment of carrying values of intangible assets (including intangible assets under development) involves significant management judgements and estimates such as expected future economic benefits, estimated margins and discount rate.

How our audit addressed the key audit matter

Our audit procedures, which involved sampling techniques, included the following:

• Understanding, evaluating and testing the design and operating effectiveness of the controls in respect of the Companys processes for assessing the recoverable values of intangible assets (including intangible assets under development).

• Testing the controls over capital funding request forms and other documentation to ensure that the projects were appropriately approved as per the delegated authority matrix.

• Obtaining an understanding of the selected capitalized projects, testing time charged to such projects by tracing back to time sheet data. • Testing a sample of projects to ensure appropriate capitalisation of qualifying expenditure.

• Assessing whether sufficient economic benefits are likely to flow from the projects to support the values capitalised.

• Analysing the reasonableness of key management assumptions and estimates used in the impairment analysis (e.g. forecasted revenue, margin percentages, etc.).

• With the involvement of auditors experts, evaluating the appropriateness of the underlying assumptions such as discount rate and assessing the methodology of impairment workings.

• Assessing the adequacy of disclosures in the standalone financial statements.

Based on our procedures performed above, we noted the managements assessment of the carrying value of intangible assets (including intangible assets under development) to be reasonable.

Key audit matter

Assessment of carrying value of investments in subsidiaries

(Refer Note 2.4.4 and Note 5(a)(i) to the Standalone financial statements)

The Company has investments in two subsidiaries. The carrying amount of these investments as of March 31, 2024 aggregates to INR 294.81 crores. The Company accounts for investments in subsidiaries at cost (less accumulated impairment, if any). The management, at each reporting date, assesses if there are indicators that the investment in subsidiaries are impaired and based on such assessment performs an impairment assessment, if required, on these investments by making an estimate of the recoverable amount, being the higher of fair value less costs to disposal and value in use. In relation to investment in one subsidiary, the management has carried out an impairment assessment, wherein it has estimated the recoverable value based on the value in use determined using discounted forecast cash flow model requiring judgements on certain key inputs such as future cash flows, discount rates, etc.

Based on the impairment assessment performed, the Company has concluded that the recoverable value is higher than the carrying amount of such investments. Accordingly, no adjustment to the carrying amount of investment in subsidiaries is considered necessary as at March 31, 2024. We considered this a key audit matter as the assessment of carrying values of investment in subsidiaries involves significant management judgements and estimates such as expected future economic benefits, discount rate and terminal growth rate.

How our audit addressed the key audit matter

Our audit procedures which involved sampling techniques, included the following:

• Understanding, evaluating and testing the design and operating effectiveness of key controls around managements assessment of impairment and estimation of recoverable amount of investments.

• Evaluating the information based on which the impairment indicators are identified such as financial condition and market condition in which the entities operate.

• Testing the completeness and accuracy of the underlying data and calculations used in the impairment assessment.

• Evaluating the cash flow forecasts by comparing them to forecast budgets, actual historical results and our understanding of internal and external factors.

• Involving auditors experts to assist in evaluating the appropriateness of discount rate, terminal growth rate and assessing the methodology of impairment workings

. • Assessing the adequacy of disclosures in the standalone financial statements. Based on the above procedures, we noted that the managements assessment of the carrying value of investment in subsidiaries to be reasonable.

Key audit matter

Recognition of revenue

(Refer Note 2.1 and Note 20 to the standalone financial statements)

The Company has various contracts with customers for which the Company recognises revenue in accordance with Ind AS 115 "Revenue from Contracts with Customers". Certain contracts involve significant judgement by management at inception of the contract with respect to identification of distinct performance obligations, recognition of revenue over a period of time or at a point in time based on timing when control is transferred to customer, assessment of variable consideration, etc.

We considered this a key audit matter as owing to certain large customer contracts signed during the year, a significant portion of the revenue generated requires management to exercise significant judgement.

How our audit addressed the key audit matter

Our audit procedures which involved sampling techniques, included the following:

• Understanding, evaluating and testing the design and operating effectiveness of key controls relating to revenue recognition.

• Assessing the Companys revenue recognition accounting policy for sale of products and services.

• Reviewing a sample of contracts to identify significant contract terms and assessing appropriateness of managements judgements in accounting for contracts such as identification of distinct performance obligation, recognition of revenue over a period of time or at a point in time based on timing when control is transferred to customer and assessment of variable consideration.

• Testing of timing of recognition of revenue (including procedures related to cut off).

• Tested sales transactions on a sample basis by examining the underlying documents which inter-alia included sales invoices and related terms and conditions to assess whether revenue was recognised appropriately.

• Testing of journal entries for unusual revenue transactions, if any.

• Assessing adequacy of presentation and disclosures in the standalone financial statements.

Based on our procedures performed above, we noted that managements estimates and judgments in revenue recognition are reasonable.

Other Information

5. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the standalone financial statements

6. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

7. In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements

8. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

9. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

10. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

11. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. 12. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

13. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the Annexure B a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable. 14. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: (a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matter stated in paragraph 14(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended) ("the Rules") relating to the manner in which books of account are required to be kept in electronic mode as per Rule 3(1) of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. (c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. (d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. (e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act. (f) With respect to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith, reference is made to our remarks in paragraph 14(b).

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure A". (h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements – Refer Note 15 and 30.1 to the standalone financial statements. ii. The Company has made provision as at March 31, 2024, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts. The Company did not have any derivative contracts as at March 31, 2024 for which there were material foreseeable losses; iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31, 2024. iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries (Refer Note 38(vi) to the standalone financial statements) (b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries (Refer Note 38(vi) to the standalone financial statements); and (c) Based on such audit procedures that we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement. v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year. vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and that has operated from March 27 to 31, 2024, for all relevant transactions recorded in the software, other than for direct database changes, where the audit trial record does not contain the pre-modified value. Further, during the course of performing our procedures, we did not notice any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with for the aforesaid period. In view of the above, the question of our commenting on whether the audit trail feature was tampered with for the period April 1, 2023 to March 26, 2024, does not arise.

15. The Company has paid/ provided for managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

For Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants LLP Firm Registration Number: 012754N/N500016 Chartered Accountants Mohan Danivas S A Partner Place: Bengaluru Membership Number: 209136 Date: April 22, 2024 UDIN: 24209136BKFNEI4145

Annexure A to Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 14 (g) of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Tejas Networks Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act

1. We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Tejas Networks Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting ("the Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk.

The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

6. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by ICAI.

For Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants LLP Firm Registration Number: 012754N/N500016 Chartered Accountants Mohan Danivas S A Partner Place: Bengaluru Membership Number: 209136 Date: April 22, 2024 UDIN: 24209136BKFNEI4145

Annexure B to Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 13 of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Tejas Networks Limited on the standalone financial statements as of and for the year ended March 31, 2024 In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and furnished by the Company, and the books of account and records examined by us during the course of our audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that: i. (a) (A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation, of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets. (b) The Property, Plant and Equipment are physically verified by the Management according to a phased programme designed to cover all the items over a period of 3 years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, a portion of the Property, Plant and Equipment has been physically verified by the Management during the year and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification.

(c) The Company does not own any immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the Company) (Refer Note 4(a) to the standalone financial statements). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) The Company has chosen cost model for its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) and intangible assets. Consequently, the question of our commenting on whether the revaluation is based on the valuation by a Registered Valuer, or specifying the amount of change, if the change is 10% or more in the aggregate of the net carrying value of each class of Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets does not arise. (e) Based on the information and explanations furnished to us, no proceedings have been initiated on (or) are pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) (formerly the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988)) and Rules made thereunder, and therefore the question of our commenting on whether the Company has appropriately disclosed the details in the standalone financial statements does not arise. ii. (a) The physical verification of inventory (excluding stocks with third parties) has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the Management during the year and, in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by Management is appropriate. In respect of inventory lying with third parties, these have substantially been confirmed by them. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to book records were not 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) During the year, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5 crores, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. The Company has filed quarterly returns or statements with such banks, which are in agreement with the unaudited books of account. Also refer Note 32 and Note 38 (viii) to the standalone financial statements. iii. (a) The Company has made investments in ten mutual fund schemes and one inter corporate deposits during the year. The Company has not granted secured/unsecured loans/advances in nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to any parties. Therefore, accordingly to this extent, the reporting under clause 3 (iii),(iii)(a), (iii)(b), (iii)(c), (iii)(d), (iii)(e) and (iii)(f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) In respect of the aforesaid investments, the terms and conditions under which such investments were made are not prejudicial to the Companys interest. iv. In our opinion, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of the investments made. The company has not granted any loans or provided any guarantees or security to the parties covered under sections 185 and 186. Therefore, accordingly to this extent, the reporting under clause (iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. v. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits referred in Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act and the Rules framed there under. vi. Pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government of India, the Company is required to maintain cost records as specified under Section 148(1) of the Act in respect of its products. We have broadly reviewed the same and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete. vii. (a) In our opinion, the Company is regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues, including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess, and other material statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities.

(b) There are no statutory dues of provident fund, employee state insurance, sales tax, value added tax, income tax and cess which have not been deposited on account of any dispute. The particulars of other statutory dues referred to in subclause (a) as at March 31, 2024 which have not been deposited on account of a dispute, are as follows:

in crore Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount () Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Amount paid under protest Central Excise Act, 1944 Tax, interest and penalty 46.24 2002-2014 Supreme Court and CESTAT, Chennai 2.60 Karnataka Goods and Services Act, 2017/ Central Goods and Services Act, 2017 Tax, interest and penalty 4.85 2017-2018 Joint Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, Bengaluru 0.22 Karnataka Goods and Services Act, 2017/ Central Goods and Services Act, 2017 Penalty 0.23 2023-2024 Joint Commissioner of Commercial Taxes (Appeals), Bengaluru 0.23 Finance Act, 1994 Tax and Penalty 0.06 2016-2018 Commissioner (Appeals), GST & Central Excise (Appeals-1), Bengaluru 0.00* Customs Act, 1962 Tax, fine and Penalty 0.02 2021-2022 Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, Bengaluru Nil

*The amount being less than 50,000 has been rounded off viii. There are no transactions previously unrecorded in the books of account that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961. ix. (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest to any lender during the year.

(b) On the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared Wilful Defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has not obtained any term loans. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been utilised for long-term purposes by the Company. (e) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries. x. (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

(b) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, a report under Section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be filed with the Central Government. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and as represented to us by the management, no whistle-blower complaints have been received during the year by the Company. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xii. As the Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules,

2014 are not applicable to it, the reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xiii. The Company has entered into transactions with related parties in compliance with the provisions of Sections 177 and 188 of the Act. The details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required under Indian Accounting Standard 24 "Related Party Disclosures" specified under Section 133 of the Act. xiv. (a) In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. (b) The reports of the Internal Auditor for the period under audit have been considered by us. xv. In our opinion, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him.

Accordingly, the reporting on compliance with the provisions of Section 192 of the Act under clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section

45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted non-banking financial/ housing finance activities during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) Based on the information and explanations provided by the management of the Company, the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) has seven CICs as part of the Group as detailed in note 38(xi) (ii) to the standalone financial statements. We have not, however, separately evaluated whether the information provided by the management is accurate and complete. xvii. The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year or in the immediately preceding financial year. xviii.There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly the reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable. xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. xx. The Company was not required to spend any amount during the year for Corporate Social Responsibility under Section 135(5) and 135(6) of the Act. Accordingly, there is no amount unspent as at March 31, 2024 and the reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xxi. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of Standalone Financial Statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.