iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Tejas Networks Ltd Board Meeting

1,046.45
(-0.99%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Tejas Networks CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting18 Oct 202410 Oct 2024
Tejas Networks Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The unaudited Standalone and consolidated Financial Results of the Company as per Indian Accounting Standard (IND-AS) for the quarter and half-year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.10.2024)
Board Meeting23 Sep 202423 Sep 2024
The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. September 23, 2024 have decided the effective date of the Scheme Outcome of the Board meeting held on September 23, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.09.2024)
Board Meeting19 Jul 202411 Jul 2024
Tejas Networks Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The unaudited Standalone/ Consolidated Financial Results of the Company as per Indian Accounting Standard (IND-AS) for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of the Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.07.2024)
Board Meeting22 Apr 202411 Apr 2024
Tejas Networks Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company as per Indian Accounting Standard (IND-AS) for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 Outcome of the board meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/04/2024)
Board Meeting19 Mar 202419 Mar 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on March 19, 2024
Board Meeting21 Feb 202421 Feb 2024
In compliance with Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the Listing Regulations, we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Tejas Networks Limited (Company), was held through Video-Conference today i.e. Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Board Meeting19 Jan 202410 Jan 2024
Tejas Networks Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company as per Indian Accounting Standard (IND-AS) for the quarter and nine-months ended December 31 2023 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on January 19, 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/01/2024)

Tejas Networks: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Tejas Networks Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.