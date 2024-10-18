|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|18 Oct 2024
|10 Oct 2024
|Tejas Networks Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The unaudited Standalone and consolidated Financial Results of the Company as per Indian Accounting Standard (IND-AS) for the quarter and half-year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 Sep 2024
|23 Sep 2024
|The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. September 23, 2024 have decided the effective date of the Scheme Outcome of the Board meeting held on September 23, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.09.2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Jul 2024
|11 Jul 2024
|Tejas Networks Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The unaudited Standalone/ Consolidated Financial Results of the Company as per Indian Accounting Standard (IND-AS) for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of the Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 Apr 2024
|11 Apr 2024
|Tejas Networks Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company as per Indian Accounting Standard (IND-AS) for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 Outcome of the board meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/04/2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Mar 2024
|19 Mar 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held on March 19, 2024
|Board Meeting
|21 Feb 2024
|21 Feb 2024
|In compliance with Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the Listing Regulations, we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Tejas Networks Limited (Company), was held through Video-Conference today i.e. Wednesday, February 21, 2024
|Board Meeting
|19 Jan 2024
|10 Jan 2024
|Tejas Networks Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company as per Indian Accounting Standard (IND-AS) for the quarter and nine-months ended December 31 2023 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on January 19, 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/01/2024)
