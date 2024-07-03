SectorTelecomm Equipment & Infra Services
Open₹279.9
Prev. Close₹278.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹448.35
Day's High₹286
Day's Low₹261
52 Week's High₹413.7
52 Week's Low₹154.14
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)985.39
P/E960.52
EPS0.29
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
0.65
0.04
0.04
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.23
-0.12
-0.16
-0.13
Net Worth
8.88
-0.08
-0.12
-0.12
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
124.12
32.46
4.73
0.91
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
124.12
32.46
4.73
0.91
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.05
0.05
0.02
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indus Towers Ltd
INDUSTOWER
344
|12.28
|92,651.93
|2,222.4
|0
|7,465.3
|105.67
Tejas Networks Ltd
TEJASNET
1,195.6
|44.93
|20,482.77
|266.18
|0
|2,654.04
|217.15
HFCL Ltd
HFCL
114.4
|43.15
|16,496.96
|74.88
|0.17
|1,011.57
|28.15
NELCO Ltd
NELCO
1,377.9
|207.75
|3,143.11
|1.32
|0.16
|50.38
|51.7
GTL Infrastructure Ltd
GTLINFRA
2.03
|0
|2,599.83
|-214.05
|0
|336.38
|-4.29
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Rahul Sahdev
Whole-time Director
Praveen Tandon
Non Executive Director
Chandra Prakash Srivastava
Non Executive Director
Kavya Jha
Independent Director
SUMAN KUMAR
Independent Director
Aishwarya Singhvi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Abhishek Jain
Reports by Sar Televenture Ltd
Summary
Sar Televenture Ltd was originally incorporated as SAR Televenture Private Limited at Gurgaon, Haryana vide Certificate of Incorporation dated May 24, 2019 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed from SAR Televenture Private Limited to SAR Televenture Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 13, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi.Sar Televenture are a passive telecommunication infrastructure provider in India, engaged in installation and commissioning of 4G and 5G Towers, Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) Systems and dealing in network equipments. The Company provided support services such as includes project management for laying of the duct and optic fibre cables, construction of basic transmission and telecom utilities, dark fiber leasing, optical fiber network construction, maintenance of duct and optic fibre and optical fibre project turnkey services to various, Telecom Network Operators & Broad Band Service Operators and ISPs across Maharashtra. As on March 31, 2023, the Company has nationwide operations across all 373 towers installed and commissioned in India.Passive infrastructure refers to the telecommunication towers for wireless telecommunication services and Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) is used for the purpose of hosting and assisting in the operation of the active infrastructure used for transmitting telecommunicatio
The Sar Televenture Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹265.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sar Televenture Ltd is ₹985.39 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sar Televenture Ltd is 960.52 and 2.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sar Televenture Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sar Televenture Ltd is ₹154.14 and ₹413.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sar Televenture Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 84.81%, 6 Month at 21.13%, 3 Month at -18.19% and 1 Month at -13.87%.
