Sar Televenture Ltd Share Price

265.3
(-4.76%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:09 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open279.9
  • Day's High286
  • 52 Wk High413.7
  • Prev. Close278.55
  • Day's Low261
  • 52 Wk Low 154.14
  • Turnover (lac)448.35
  • P/E960.52
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0.29
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)985.39
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Sar Televenture Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Telecomm Equipment & Infra Services

Open

279.9

Prev. Close

278.55

Turnover(Lac.)

448.35

Day's High

286

Day's Low

261

52 Week's High

413.7

52 Week's Low

154.14

Book Value

0

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

985.39

P/E

960.52

EPS

0.29

Divi. Yield

0

Sar Televenture Ltd Corporate Action

10 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

20 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

14 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Aug, 2024

arrow

Sar Televenture Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Sar Televenture Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:09 PM
Nov-2024Sep-2024Mar-2024Nov-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 45.07%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 45.07%

Non-Promoter- 6.58%

Institutions: 6.58%

Non-Institutions: 48.33%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sar Televenture Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

0.65

0.04

0.04

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8.23

-0.12

-0.16

-0.13

Net Worth

8.88

-0.08

-0.12

-0.12

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

124.12

32.46

4.73

0.91

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

124.12

32.46

4.73

0.91

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.05

0.05

0.02

0

Sar Televenture Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indus Towers Ltd

INDUSTOWER

344

12.2892,651.932,222.407,465.3105.67

Tejas Networks Ltd

TEJASNET

1,195.6

44.9320,482.77266.1802,654.04217.15

HFCL Ltd

HFCL

114.4

43.1516,496.9674.880.171,011.5728.15

NELCO Ltd

NELCO

1,377.9

207.753,143.111.320.1650.3851.7

GTL Infrastructure Ltd

GTLINFRA

2.03

02,599.83-214.050336.38-4.29

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sar Televenture Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Rahul Sahdev

Whole-time Director

Praveen Tandon

Non Executive Director

Chandra Prakash Srivastava

Non Executive Director

Kavya Jha

Independent Director

SUMAN KUMAR

Independent Director

Aishwarya Singhvi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Abhishek Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sar Televenture Ltd

Summary

Sar Televenture Ltd was originally incorporated as SAR Televenture Private Limited at Gurgaon, Haryana vide Certificate of Incorporation dated May 24, 2019 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed from SAR Televenture Private Limited to SAR Televenture Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 13, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi.Sar Televenture are a passive telecommunication infrastructure provider in India, engaged in installation and commissioning of 4G and 5G Towers, Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) Systems and dealing in network equipments. The Company provided support services such as includes project management for laying of the duct and optic fibre cables, construction of basic transmission and telecom utilities, dark fiber leasing, optical fiber network construction, maintenance of duct and optic fibre and optical fibre project turnkey services to various, Telecom Network Operators & Broad Band Service Operators and ISPs across Maharashtra. As on March 31, 2023, the Company has nationwide operations across all 373 towers installed and commissioned in India.Passive infrastructure refers to the telecommunication towers for wireless telecommunication services and Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) is used for the purpose of hosting and assisting in the operation of the active infrastructure used for transmitting telecommunicatio
Company FAQs

What is the Sar Televenture Ltd share price today?

The Sar Televenture Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹265.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sar Televenture Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sar Televenture Ltd is ₹985.39 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sar Televenture Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sar Televenture Ltd is 960.52 and 2.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sar Televenture Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sar Televenture Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sar Televenture Ltd is ₹154.14 and ₹413.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sar Televenture Ltd?

Sar Televenture Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 84.81%, 6 Month at 21.13%, 3 Month at -18.19% and 1 Month at -13.87%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sar Televenture Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sar Televenture Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 45.07 %
Institutions - 6.59 %
Public - 48.34 %

