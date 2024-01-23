|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|20 Jan 2024
|15 Feb 2024
|Sar Televenture Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 20, 2024. Sar Televenture Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on February 15, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 23/01/2024) Sar Televenture Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on February 15, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30, Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith a summary of the proceedings of the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the shareholders of the Company held on Thursday, 15th day of February, 2024 at 03:00 p.m. through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM), without the physical presence of the Members. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 15/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.