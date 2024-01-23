Sar Televenture Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 20, 2024. Sar Televenture Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on February 15, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 23/01/2024) Sar Televenture Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on February 15, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30, Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith a summary of the proceedings of the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the shareholders of the Company held on Thursday, 15th day of February, 2024 at 03:00 p.m. through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM), without the physical presence of the Members. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 15/02/2024)