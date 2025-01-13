Sar Televenture Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
0.65
0.04
0.04
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.23
-0.12
-0.16
-0.13
Net Worth
8.88
-0.08
-0.12
-0.12
Minority Interest
Debt
8.37
3.37
1.37
0.24
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.03
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
17.28
3.29
1.25
0.12
Fixed Assets
8.26
2.82
0.9
0.06
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.83
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.01
0
0
Networking Capital
7.61
0.46
0.31
0.03
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
1.35
0.84
0.39
0.02
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
8.45
0.43
0.12
0.05
Sundry Creditors
-0.75
-0.54
-0.09
-0.02
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.44
-0.27
-0.11
-0.02
Cash
0.58
0
0.03
0.03
Total Assets
17.28
3.29
1.24
0.12
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.