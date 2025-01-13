iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sar Televenture Ltd Balance Sheet

239
(-1.10%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:42:34 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sar Televenture Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

0.65

0.04

0.04

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8.23

-0.12

-0.16

-0.13

Net Worth

8.88

-0.08

-0.12

-0.12

Minority Interest

Debt

8.37

3.37

1.37

0.24

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.03

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

17.28

3.29

1.25

0.12

Fixed Assets

8.26

2.82

0.9

0.06

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.83

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.01

0

0

Networking Capital

7.61

0.46

0.31

0.03

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

1.35

0.84

0.39

0.02

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

8.45

0.43

0.12

0.05

Sundry Creditors

-0.75

-0.54

-0.09

-0.02

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.44

-0.27

-0.11

-0.02

Cash

0.58

0

0.03

0.03

Total Assets

17.28

3.29

1.24

0.12

Sar Televenture : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Sar Televenture Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.