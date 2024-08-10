Sar Televenture Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 07, 2024. Sar Televenture Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 03, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024) Sar Televenture Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 03, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 31/08/2024) The details of voting result in respect of the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Tuesday 03rd September, 2024 is enclosed in the format prescribed under Regulation 44(3) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, along with the Scrutinizer s Report on e-voting (remote e-voting and e-voting at the Meeting). (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 04/09/2024)