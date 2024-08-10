iifl-logo-icon 1
231.5
(0.17%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:44:15 PM

Sar Televenture CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM3 Sep 20247 Aug 2024
Sar Televenture Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 07, 2024. Sar Televenture Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 03, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024) Sar Televenture Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 03, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 31/08/2024) The details of voting result in respect of the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Tuesday 03rd September, 2024 is enclosed in the format prescribed under Regulation 44(3) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, along with the Scrutinizer s Report on e-voting (remote e-voting and e-voting at the Meeting). (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 04/09/2024)
AGM3 Sep 202412 Nov 2024
Pursuant to receipt of approval of shareholders of the Company in Annual General Meeting held on 3 rd September, 2024 and after receipt of in-principle approval from National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE)

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.