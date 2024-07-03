Sar Televenture Ltd Summary

Sar Televenture Ltd was originally incorporated as SAR Televenture Private Limited at Gurgaon, Haryana vide Certificate of Incorporation dated May 24, 2019 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed from SAR Televenture Private Limited to SAR Televenture Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 13, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi.Sar Televenture are a passive telecommunication infrastructure provider in India, engaged in installation and commissioning of 4G and 5G Towers, Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) Systems and dealing in network equipments. The Company provided support services such as includes project management for laying of the duct and optic fibre cables, construction of basic transmission and telecom utilities, dark fiber leasing, optical fiber network construction, maintenance of duct and optic fibre and optical fibre project turnkey services to various, Telecom Network Operators & Broad Band Service Operators and ISPs across Maharashtra. As on March 31, 2023, the Company has nationwide operations across all 373 towers installed and commissioned in India.Passive infrastructure refers to the telecommunication towers for wireless telecommunication services and Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) is used for the purpose of hosting and assisting in the operation of the active infrastructure used for transmitting telecommunications signals or transporting voice and data traffic. With their quality, cost-effective and time bound services, the Company gainedpresence in the Industry as a Telecom Service Provider (TSP) Vendor.Sar Televenture is ISO - 9001:2015 Certified Company is registered as Infrastructure Provider Category-I (IP-I) with Department of Telecommunication (DOT). In 2022-23, SAR is having International operations through its 100% owner Subsidiary - M/s SAR Televenture FZE originally incorporated as Shoora International FZE in Ajman Free Zone. The Company developed sustaining relationships with its Telecom service Provider (TPS) of Bharti Airtel Limited.The Company is proposing 45,00,000 Fresh Issue Equity Shares through Initial Public Offer.