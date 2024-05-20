To,

The Board of Directors SAR TELEVENTURE LIMITED

(Formerly named as SAR TELEVENTURE PRIVATE LIMITED)

#346-A, 2ND FLOOR, UDYOG VIHAR,

PHASE-4, GURGAON-122016 (HARYANA)

Report on the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statement of SAR TELEVENTURE LIMITED ("the Company"] which comprises the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income], the statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Standalone Financial Statement"], being submitted by the company pursuant to the requirement of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements] Regulations, 2015, as amended ("Listing Regulations"].

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us the aforesaid Standalone financial statements:

i. are presented in accordance with the requirements of Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations in this regard; and

ii. give a true and fair view in conformity with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in the applicable accounting standards and other accounting principles generally accepted in India of the state of the affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024 its profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of Standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs] specified under Section 143(10] of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act]. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial results under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Information other than the Standalone financial statements and auditors report thereon:

The Companys board of directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report, Management Discussion & Analysis and Corporate Governance Report but does not include the Standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibilities for the Standalone Financial Statements:

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5] of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"] with respect to the preparation and presentation of these Standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the company in accordance with accounting standards and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial results that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the financial reporting process of the company.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Results

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the companys internal control.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of the managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern.

If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial results or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial results, including the disclosures, and whether the financial results represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of the misstatements in the Standalone financial statements that individually or in aggregate makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone financial statements of the current year and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matter:

We did not audit the financial statements/information of branches, if any included in the financial statements of the Company as considered in the Standalone financial statements. The financial statements/information of the branches if any must have been audited by the branch auditors, and our opinion in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of these branches is based solely on the report of such branch auditors.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements:

I. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report] Order, 2020 ("the Order"), as amended, issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

II. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books; [and proper returns adequate for the purposes of our audit have been received from the branches not visited by us.]

c) The reports on the accounts of the branch offices of the Company if any audited under Section 143(8) of the Act by branch auditors have been sent to us and have been properly dealt with by us in preparing this report.

d) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account and with the returns received from the Branch not visited by us.

e) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

f) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

1. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

2. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

3. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

4. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("intermediaries") with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other person or entity identified in any manner whatsoever by or behalf of the company ("ultimate beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate beneficiaries.

b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person or entity including foreign entities ("Funding Parties") with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other person or entity identified in any manner whatsoever by or behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the ultimate beneficiaries; and

c) Based on such audit procedures that were considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that representations under sub clause (a) and (b) contain any material mis-statement.

5. The Company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year.

6. Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company from Financial Year beginning April 1, 2023 and according to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the company for the year 01.04.2023 to 31.03.2024;

Reporting of following observations under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 are as follows:

(i) the audit trail has been operated throughout the year for all the transactions recorded in the software and the audit trail feature has not been tempered with and

(ii) the audit trail feature is configurable

(iii) the audit trail has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

(iv) all the transactions recorded in the software are covered in the audit trail feature.

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditors Report:

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirement of our report of even date to the Standalone financial statements of the Company as on 31st March, 2024)

(i) (a) (A) The Company has generally maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company does not have intangible assets thus it is not required to maintain the records.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the company, the company has a regular programme of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment on quarterly basis, by which all property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no immovable properties, and accordingly, the requirements under paragraph 3(i)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) and its intangible assets. Accordingly, the requirements under paragraph 3(i)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transaction Act 1988, and rule made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The Company is involved in the business of rendering services. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(ii) (a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits. Accordingly, the requirements under paragraph 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iii) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the company has made Non-Current Investment of Rs. 82.78 Lakhs (i.e. (US$100,000 @ 82.78 INR) in M/s SAR Televenture F.Z.E (its wholly-owned subsidiary) and provided Short-term loans & advances of Rs. 17098.66 Lakhs to a party other than its wholly-owned subsidiary. (Refer Note No. 15 given in financials & Point No. 6 of Annexures).

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we are of the opinion that the terms and conditions in relation to investments made and grant of all loans and advances in the nature of short- term loans are not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) In case of the loans and advances in the nature of loan, schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest have been stipulated and the borrowers have been regular in the payment of the principal and interest.

(d) There are no amounts overdue for more than ninety days in respect of the loan granted to Company/Firm/LLP/Other Parties.

(e) According to the information explanation provided to us, the loan or advance in the nature of loan granted has not fallen due during the year. Hence, the requirements under paragraph 3(iii) (e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(f) According to the information explanation provided to us, the Company has not any granted loans and / or advances in the nature of loans repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not either directly or indirectly, granted any loan to any of its directors or to any other person in whom the director is interested, in accordance with the provisions of section 185 of the Act and the Company has not made investments through more than two layers of investment companies in accordance with the provisions of section 186 of the Act. Accordingly, provisions stated in paragraph 3(iv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(v) The company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed deposit from the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the order is not applicable.

(vi) The provisions of sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act are not applicable to the Company as the Central Government of India has not specified the maintenance of cost records for any of the products of the Company. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (vi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, service tax, sales-tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, goods and service tax, cess and other statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no dues of income tax, goods and service tax, customs duty, cess and any other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions which are not accounted in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in Tax Assessment of the Company. Also, there are no previously unrecorded income which has been now recorded in the books of account. Hence, the provision stated in paragraph 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) (a] According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority or any other lender.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the company has utilized the money by way of term loan during the year for the purposes for which they were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of overall examination of the balance sheet of the company, we report that no fund raised on short basis have been used for long term purposes by the company.

(e) According to information and explanation given to us and on overall examination of Standalone financial statement of the company, we report that Company has not taken fund from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

(x) (a] In our opinion, according to the information explanation provided to us, money raised by way of initial public offer during the year have been applied for the purpose for which they were raised.

(b) During the year, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares convertible debenture (fully, partially or optionally) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x) (b) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(xi) (a) During the course of our audit, examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the Company nor on the Company.

(b) We have not come across of any instance of fraud by the Company or on the Company during the course of audit of the standalone financial statement for the year ended 31, 2023, accordingly the provisions stated in paragraph (xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph (xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to company.

(xii) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(xii) (a) to (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) According to information and explanation given to us, all transaction with the related party are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of companies act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the Standalone financial statement as required by the applicable accounting standards in Note No. 31.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company does not require to comply with provision of section 138 of the Act. Hence, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(xiv) (a) to (b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) We have considered internal audit reports issued by internal auditors during our audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors and hence, provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to company. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a] In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph clause 3 (xvi)(a)of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) In our opinion, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without any valid Certificate of Registration from Reserve Bank of India. Hence, the reporting under paragraph clause 3 (xvi)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Hence, the reporting under paragraph clause 3 (xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(d) The Company does not have any CIC as part of its group. Hence the provisions stated in paragraph clause 3 (xvi) (d) of the order are not applicable to the company.

(xvii) Based on the overall review of standalone financial statements, the Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year. Hence, the provisions stated in paragraph clause 3 (xvii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xviii) We have resigned from the position of Statutory Auditors of the Company as on 7th Day of July, 2023 and reappointed since 13th Day of January, 2024.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of financial ratios, ageing and expected date of realization of financial assets and payment of liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of audit report and the Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

(xx) (a] According to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of section 135 of the Act are not applicable to the Company. Hence, the provisions of paragraph (xx)(a) to (b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(1)(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of SAR TELEVENTURE LIMITED ("the Company") for the year on 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (TCAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively for the year ended on 31st March, 2024 based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of

Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.