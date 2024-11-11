Board Meeting 14 Dec 2024 14 Dec 2024

Sar Televenture Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on December 14, 2024.

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 12 Nov 2024

Sar Televenture Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 12, 2024.

Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

To consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended September 30, 2024. Sar Televenture Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 11, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024) Sar Televenture Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Submission of financial results as on September 30, 2024 in a Machine Readable Form/Legible Copy (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/12/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Oct 2024 29 Oct 2024

Sar Televenture Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 29, 2024.

Board Meeting 5 Oct 2024 5 Oct 2024

Sar Televenture Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 05, 2024.

Board Meeting 23 Sep 2024 23 Sep 2024

Sar Televenture Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 23, 2024.

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 4 Aug 2024

to consider the proposal for further issue of fresh equity shares/convertible warrants through on preferential basis along-with other matter, if any, as may be permitted under applicable laws, subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required, including the approval of the shareholders of the company. Sar Televenture Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 07, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 07/08/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Jul 2024 28 Jun 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI LODR Regulations, we would like to inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on ??Wednesday 03rd July, 2024 at 01:30 pm at Corporate Office at B-16, First Floor, Sector-2, Noida-201301 in order to consider and approve the Offer Document for the purpose of composite issue and to fix Record Date and Terms and Conditions of the Composite Issue including determination of issue price along-with other matter, if any, as may be permitted under applicable laws, subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required. Sar Televenture Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 03, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/07/2024)

Board Meeting 17 Jun 2024 8 Jun 2024

To consider and approve the Offer Document for the purpose of composite issue and to fix Record Date and Terms and Conditions of the Composite Issue including determination of issue price along-with other matter, if any, as may be permitted under applicable laws, subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required. To consider and approve the Offer Document for the purpose of composite issue and to fix Record Date and Terms and Conditions of the Composite Issue including determination of issue price along-with other matter, if any, as may be permitted under applicable laws, subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required held on Wednesday, 12th June, 2024 at 12:30 pm at Corporate Office at B-16, First Floor, Sector-2, Noida-201301 SARTELE : 17-Jun-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on Jun 12, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Jun 17, 2024, to consider and approve the Offer Document for the purpose of composite issue and to fix Record Date and Terms and Conditions of the Composite Issue including determination of issue price along-with other matter, if any, as may be permitted under applicable laws, subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 12/06/2024) Sar Televenture Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 17, 2024. The Board has discussed the matter related to fixation Record Date and Terms and Conditions of the Composite Issue in details and it has been decided that due to some technical issue related to aforesaid matter, the same cannot be finalized in the present Board Meeting and accordingly it has been decided that the aforesaid matter shall be discussed and to be decided in the board meeting to be held for said purpose. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 17/06/2024)

Board Meeting 20 May 2024 13 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. Sar Televenture Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 20, 2024 for approval of the Audited Financial Results (both standalone and consolidated) for the half year and year ended on 31st March, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 20/05/2024)

Board Meeting 20 Jan 2024 13 Jan 2024