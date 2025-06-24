iifl-logo
Rama Telecom Ltd Share Price

0
(0%)

Equities

Futures

Option

Rama Telecom Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Rama Telecom Ltd Corporate Action

NEWS AND UPDATE

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

24 Jun, 2025|08:45 AM
Jan-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 99.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 99.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.99%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 0.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Rama Telecom Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

0.16

0.16

0.16

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

9.38

6.76

5.68

Net Worth

9.54

6.92

5.84

Minority Interest

Rama Telecom Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indus Towers Ltd

INDUSTOWER

401.8

10.911,08,282.571,776.507,727.1120.94

Tejas Networks Ltd

TEJASNET

696.2

27.2712,296.31-62.010.371,801218.11

HFCL Ltd

HFCL

81.78

60.5811,798.18-72.590.12757.1927.46

NELCO Ltd

NELCO

1,059.2

246.332,417.09-0.030.0950.7753.63

GTL Infrastructure Ltd

GTLINFRA

1.7

02,177.69-248.890337.02-4.65

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Rama Telecom Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Rama Kant Lakhotia

Whole Time Director & CFO

Simran Lakhotia

Non Executive Director

S K Lakhotia

Independent Director

Gargi Singh

Independent Director

Chandan Ambaly

Independent Director

Hirak Ghosh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nidhi Sharma

Registered Office

Kamalaya Centre 156A Lenin-,

Sarani Room No.302 3rd Floor,

West Bengal - 700013

Tel: +91 62909 52944

Website: http://www.ramatelecom.net

Email: cs@ramatelecom.net

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

Company FAQs

What is the Rama Telecom Ltd share price today?

The Rama Telecom Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Rama Telecom Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rama Telecom Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 24 Jun ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rama Telecom Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rama Telecom Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 24 Jun ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rama Telecom Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rama Telecom Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rama Telecom Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 24 Jun ‘25

What is the CAGR of Rama Telecom Ltd?

Rama Telecom Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rama Telecom Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rama Telecom Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

