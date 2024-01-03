INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT ON RESTATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF RAMA TELECOM LIMITED

To, The Board of Directors, Rama Telecom Limited

Dear Sir,

1. We have examined the attached Restated Financial Statement along with the significant accounting policies and related notes and Other Financial Information of Rama Telecom Limited (the Company) for the period April, 2024 to September, 2024 and for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 2022 annexed to this report and prepared by the Company for the purpose of inclusion in the Offer Document in connection with its proposed Initial Public Offer ("IPO") on the EMERGE Platform of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited ("NSE").

2. The said Restated Financial Statements and other Financial Information have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of:

i) Section 26 of Part I of Chapter III to the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act");

ii)The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 ("ICDR Regulations");

iii)The terms of reference to our engagements with the Company requesting us to carry out the assignment, in connection with the Draft Prospectus being issued by the Company for its proposed IPO of equity shares; and

iv)The Guidance Note on Reports in Company Prospectus (Revised 2019) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("Guidance Note").

3. We have examined the accompanied Restated Statement of Profit and Loss for the period ended 30th September, 2024 and for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 and the Restated Balance Sheet as on those dates, forming Part of the Financial Information dealt with by this Report, detailed below. Both read together with the Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Restated Financial Statement thereon, which are the responsibility of the Company‘s management. The information has been extracted from the audited financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022.

The Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 have been audited by Deepak Agarwal & Associates, Chartered Accountants and March 31,2024 have been audited by Agarwal Uma Shankar & Co. being the statutory auditors of the company which are all approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting.

4. In terms of Schedule VI (Part A) (11) (II) (A) (i) of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018 and other provisions relating to accounts of Rama Telecom Limited, we, Agrawal Uma Shankar & Co., Chartered Accountants, have been subjected to the peer review process of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and our certificate is valid as on date. 5. Based on our examination, we further report that:

a)The Restated Statement of Balance Sheet as set out in this report, of the Company for the period ended 30th September, 2024 and for the financial year(s) ended March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 are prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. These Restated Balance Sheet, have been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Restated Financial Statement as set out in this Report.

b)The Restated Statement of Profit and Loss as set out in this report of the Company for the period ended 30th September, 2024 and for the financial year(s) ended March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 are prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. These Restated Statement of Profit and Loss have been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Restated Financial Statement as set out in this Report.

c)The Restated Statement of Cash Flow as set out in this report of the Company for the period ended 30th September, 2024 and for the financial year(s) ended March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 are prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. These Restated Statement of Cash Flow have been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Restated Standalone Financial Statement as set out in this Report.

d)The Restated Financial Statements have been made after incorporating adjustments for:

i. The changes, if any, in accounting policies retrospectively in respective financial years to reflect the same accounting treatment as per the changed accounting policy for all the reporting period /years.

ii.Prior period and other material amount in the respective financial years to which they relate which are stated in the Notes to Restated Standalone Financial Statement as set out in this Report.

e)There were no qualifications in the Audit Reports issued by Statutory Auditors for the financial year(s) ended March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 which would require adjustments in this Restated Financial Statements of the Company.

f) The Company has not paid any dividend since its incorporation.

6. In our opinion, the Restated Financial Statements and Other Financial Information read with the significant accounting policies and notes to the Restated Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with Section 26 of Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI Regulations and the Guidance Note on the Reports in Company Prospectus (Revised 2019) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Consequently, the financial information has been prepared after making such regroupings and adjustments as were, in our opinion, considered appropriate to comply with the same. As a result of these regrouping and adjustments, the amount reported in the financial information may not necessarily be the same as those appearing in the respective audited financial statements for the relevant years.

7. This report should not in any way be construed as a re-issuance or re-dating of any of the previous audit reports issued by any other firm of Chartered Accountants nor should this report be construed as a new opinion on any of the financial statements referred to therein.

8. We have no responsibility to update our report for events and circumstances occurring after the date of the report.

9. This report is intended solely for your information and for inclusion in the Offer document in connection with the Companys proposed IPO of equity shares and is not to be used, referred to or distributed for any other purpose without our prior written consent.