Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indus Towers Ltd
INDUSTOWER
401.8
|10.91
|1,08,282.57
|1,776.5
|0
|7,727.1
|120.94
Tejas Networks Ltd
TEJASNET
696.2
|27.27
|12,296.31
|-62.01
|0.37
|1,801
|218.11
HFCL Ltd
HFCL
81.78
|60.58
|11,798.18
|-72.59
|0.12
|757.19
|27.46
NELCO Ltd
NELCO
1,059.2
|246.33
|2,417.09
|-0.03
|0.09
|50.77
|53.63
GTL Infrastructure Ltd
GTLINFRA
1.7
|0
|2,177.69
|-248.89
|0
|337.02
|-4.65
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.