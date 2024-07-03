iifl-logo-icon 1
Kore Digital Ltd Share Price

1,741
(-0.19%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:39:19 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,701
  • Day's High1,800
  • 52 Wk High2,856.15
  • Prev. Close1,744.35
  • Day's Low1,658.05
  • 52 Wk Low 634
  • Turnover (lac)63.54
  • P/E43.2
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value202.25
  • EPS40.38
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)697.79
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Kore Digital Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Telecomm Equipment & Infra Services

Open

1,701

Prev. Close

1,744.35

Turnover(Lac.)

63.54

Day's High

1,800

Day's Low

1,658.05

52 Week's High

2,856.15

52 Week's Low

634

Book Value

202.25

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

697.79

P/E

43.2

EPS

40.38

Divi. Yield

0

Kore Digital Ltd Corporate Action

31 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

17 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Aug, 2024

30 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

Kore Digital Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Kore Digital Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:03 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.68%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.68%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 37.30%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kore Digital Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.26

2.52

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

69.51

3.22

2.51

0.33

Net Worth

74.77

5.74

2.52

0.34

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Kore Digital Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indus Towers Ltd

INDUSTOWER

344

12.2892,651.932,222.407,465.3105.67

Tejas Networks Ltd

TEJASNET

1,195.6

44.9320,482.77266.1802,654.04217.15

HFCL Ltd

HFCL

114.4

43.1516,496.9674.880.171,011.5728.15

NELCO Ltd

NELCO

1,377.9

207.753,143.111.320.1650.3851.7

GTL Infrastructure Ltd

GTLINFRA

2.03

02,599.83-214.050336.38-4.29

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kore Digital Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Ravindra Navinchandra Doshi

Executive Director & CFO

Kashmira Ravindra Doshi

Director & Chief Executive Off

Chaitanya Ravindra Doshi

Independent Director

Hiral Jainesh Shah

Independent Director

Ruchi Ramesh Gupta

Independent Director

Ajeet Krishna Kadam

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

P Maheswari

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kore Digital Ltd

Summary

Kore Digital Limited was originally incorporated as Kore Digital Private Limited on February 13, 2009 at Mumbai. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed to Kore Digital Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation on July 29, 2022 issued by Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. The Company is a growing passive telecommunication infrastructure provider in Maharashtra, engaged primarily in the business of installing and commissioning of Poles, Towers and Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) Systems in Maharashtra. This provider is used in telecommunication towers for wireless telecommunication services and OFC is used for hosting and helping in the operation of the active infrastructure used for transmitting telecommunications signals or transporting voice and data traffic. It is basically a telecom infrastructure company focusing on laying duct and optic fibre for Telecommunication companies and operation and maintenance of the cables. Their business model involves undertaking vendor projects where it undertake the cable and duct laying work for the telecom operators.The Company was set up to provide high-end communication solutions to corporate and Telecom Network Operators. It focused in providing passive communication infrastructure services mainly to the Telecom Network Operators, Telecom Vendors, Broad Band Service Operators and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in Maharashtra, especially in and around Mumbai. It provided support services such as project management f
Company FAQs

What is the Kore Digital Ltd share price today?

The Kore Digital Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1741 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kore Digital Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kore Digital Ltd is ₹697.79 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kore Digital Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kore Digital Ltd is 43.2 and 8.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kore Digital Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kore Digital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kore Digital Ltd is ₹634 and ₹2856.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kore Digital Ltd?

Kore Digital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 166.01%, 6 Month at -3.34%, 3 Month at -25.77% and 1 Month at 2.98%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kore Digital Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kore Digital Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.69 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 37.30 %

