Summary

Kore Digital Limited was originally incorporated as Kore Digital Private Limited on February 13, 2009 at Mumbai. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed to Kore Digital Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation on July 29, 2022 issued by Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. The Company is a growing passive telecommunication infrastructure provider in Maharashtra, engaged primarily in the business of installing and commissioning of Poles, Towers and Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) Systems in Maharashtra. This provider is used in telecommunication towers for wireless telecommunication services and OFC is used for hosting and helping in the operation of the active infrastructure used for transmitting telecommunications signals or transporting voice and data traffic. It is basically a telecom infrastructure company focusing on laying duct and optic fibre for Telecommunication companies and operation and maintenance of the cables. Their business model involves undertaking vendor projects where it undertake the cable and duct laying work for the telecom operators.The Company was set up to provide high-end communication solutions to corporate and Telecom Network Operators. It focused in providing passive communication infrastructure services mainly to the Telecom Network Operators, Telecom Vendors, Broad Band Service Operators and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in Maharashtra, especially in and around Mumbai. It provided support services such as project management f

