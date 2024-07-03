SectorTelecomm Equipment & Infra Services
Open₹1,701
Prev. Close₹1,744.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹63.54
Day's High₹1,800
Day's Low₹1,658.05
52 Week's High₹2,856.15
52 Week's Low₹634
Book Value₹202.25
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)697.79
P/E43.2
EPS40.38
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.26
2.52
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
69.51
3.22
2.51
0.33
Net Worth
74.77
5.74
2.52
0.34
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indus Towers Ltd
INDUSTOWER
344
|12.28
|92,651.93
|2,222.4
|0
|7,465.3
|105.67
Tejas Networks Ltd
TEJASNET
1,195.6
|44.93
|20,482.77
|266.18
|0
|2,654.04
|217.15
HFCL Ltd
HFCL
114.4
|43.15
|16,496.96
|74.88
|0.17
|1,011.57
|28.15
NELCO Ltd
NELCO
1,377.9
|207.75
|3,143.11
|1.32
|0.16
|50.38
|51.7
GTL Infrastructure Ltd
GTLINFRA
2.03
|0
|2,599.83
|-214.05
|0
|336.38
|-4.29
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Ravindra Navinchandra Doshi
Executive Director & CFO
Kashmira Ravindra Doshi
Director & Chief Executive Off
Chaitanya Ravindra Doshi
Independent Director
Hiral Jainesh Shah
Independent Director
Ruchi Ramesh Gupta
Independent Director
Ajeet Krishna Kadam
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
P Maheswari
Reports by Kore Digital Ltd
Summary
Kore Digital Limited was originally incorporated as Kore Digital Private Limited on February 13, 2009 at Mumbai. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed to Kore Digital Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation on July 29, 2022 issued by Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. The Company is a growing passive telecommunication infrastructure provider in Maharashtra, engaged primarily in the business of installing and commissioning of Poles, Towers and Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) Systems in Maharashtra. This provider is used in telecommunication towers for wireless telecommunication services and OFC is used for hosting and helping in the operation of the active infrastructure used for transmitting telecommunications signals or transporting voice and data traffic. It is basically a telecom infrastructure company focusing on laying duct and optic fibre for Telecommunication companies and operation and maintenance of the cables. Their business model involves undertaking vendor projects where it undertake the cable and duct laying work for the telecom operators.The Company was set up to provide high-end communication solutions to corporate and Telecom Network Operators. It focused in providing passive communication infrastructure services mainly to the Telecom Network Operators, Telecom Vendors, Broad Band Service Operators and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in Maharashtra, especially in and around Mumbai. It provided support services such as project management f
The Kore Digital Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1741 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kore Digital Ltd is ₹697.79 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kore Digital Ltd is 43.2 and 8.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kore Digital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kore Digital Ltd is ₹634 and ₹2856.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kore Digital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 166.01%, 6 Month at -3.34%, 3 Month at -25.77% and 1 Month at 2.98%.
