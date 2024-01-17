|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|14 Aug 2024
|18 Sep 2024
|24 Sep 2024
|Considered Closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Books pursuant to provisions of SecOon 91 of the Companies Act 2013 and decided that Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the company shall remain closed from Wednesday, 18th September, 2024 to Tuesday, 24th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of voOng at Annual General Meeting of the Company.
