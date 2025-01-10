iifl-logo-icon 1
Kore Digital Ltd Balance Sheet

1,781.3
(-5.00%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:19 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.26

2.52

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

69.51

3.22

2.51

0.33

Net Worth

74.77

5.74

2.52

0.34

Minority Interest

Debt

0.83

2.04

0.18

0.22

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.16

0.03

0

0

Total Liabilities

75.76

7.81

2.7

0.56

Fixed Assets

10.19

3.1

0.24

0.33

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.07

0.07

0.07

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

25.24

4.58

1.07

0.1

Inventories

25.76

16.13

9.41

2.72

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

49.11

13.71

1.85

1.34

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

27.27

2.9

1.52

1.32

Sundry Creditors

-73.37

-25.76

-10.21

-0.39

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-3.53

-2.4

-1.5

-4.89

Cash

40.26

0.06

1.32

0.14

Total Assets

75.76

7.81

2.7

0.57

Kore Digital : related Articles

No Record Found

