Kore Digital Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.26
2.52
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
69.51
3.22
2.51
0.33
Net Worth
74.77
5.74
2.52
0.34
Minority Interest
Debt
0.83
2.04
0.18
0.22
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.16
0.03
0
0
Total Liabilities
75.76
7.81
2.7
0.56
Fixed Assets
10.19
3.1
0.24
0.33
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.07
0.07
0.07
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
25.24
4.58
1.07
0.1
Inventories
25.76
16.13
9.41
2.72
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
49.11
13.71
1.85
1.34
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
27.27
2.9
1.52
1.32
Sundry Creditors
-73.37
-25.76
-10.21
-0.39
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-3.53
-2.4
-1.5
-4.89
Cash
40.26
0.06
1.32
0.14
Total Assets
75.76
7.81
2.7
0.57
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.