|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|3 Dec 2024
|7 Jan 2025
|Considered and approved convening of Extraordinary General Meeting (EOGM) on Tuesday, January 07th, 2024 at 2:00 P.M. in order to seek the approval of the shareholders of the Company for the matters specified above, and also approved the draft of the EGM notice for same. The notice of the EGM shall be submitted to the Stock Exchange in due course in compliance with the provisions of the Listing Regulations Kore Digital Limited has informed the Exchange about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting to be held on 07-Jan-2025 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/12/2024) Kore Digital Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on January 07, 2025 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 07/01/2025) Kore Digital Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on January 07, 2025 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09.01.2025)
|EGM
|30 Jan 2024
|22 Feb 2024
|Kore Digital Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 30, 2024. Kore Digital Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on February 22, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 01/02/2024) Kore Digital Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on February 22, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.