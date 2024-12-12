Considered and approved convening of Extraordinary General Meeting (EOGM) on Tuesday, January 07th, 2024 at 2:00 P.M. in order to seek the approval of the shareholders of the Company for the matters specified above, and also approved the draft of the EGM notice for same. The notice of the EGM shall be submitted to the Stock Exchange in due course in compliance with the provisions of the Listing Regulations Kore Digital Limited has informed the Exchange about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting to be held on 07-Jan-2025 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/12/2024) Kore Digital Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on January 07, 2025 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 07/01/2025) Kore Digital Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on January 07, 2025 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09.01.2025)