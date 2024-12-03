Board Meeting 31 Dec 2024 31 Dec 2024

Kore Digital Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 31, 2024.

Board Meeting 3 Dec 2024 27 Nov 2024

KORE DIGITAL LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 03-Dec-2024 to consider and approve Bonus/Other business. Kore Digital Limited has informed the Exchange that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on December 03, 2024, have considered and approved bonus at the ratio of 2 : 1, i.e 2 Equity Shares for every 1 Equity Shares held. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/12/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

KORE DIGITAL LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 13-Nov-2024 to consider and approve the Half Yearly Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the period ended September 2024 and Other business. Kore Digital Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 Kore Digital Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. Kore Digital Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 7 May 2024 12 Apr 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. Kore Digital Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. Kore Digital Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 07, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 07/05/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Mar 2024 27 Mar 2024

Kore Digital Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 27, 2024

Board Meeting 30 Jan 2024 22 Jan 2024

To consider Fund Raising Kore Digital Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/01/2024)

Board Meeting 22 Jan 2024 8 Jan 2024