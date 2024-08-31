With reference to the captioned subject, this is to inform you that the 15th Annual General Meeting of the company scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 24th September, 2024 at 03:00 P.M at Registered Of?ice Situated at B 1107-1108, Shelton Sapphire Sector 15, CBD Belapur, Thane, Navi Mumbai 400614, Maharashtra, India. Kore Digital Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 24, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 31/08/2024) Kore Digital Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 24, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 25/09/2024) Kore Digital Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on September 24, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/09/2024)