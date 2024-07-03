Kore Digital Ltd Summary

Kore Digital Limited was originally incorporated as Kore Digital Private Limited on February 13, 2009 at Mumbai. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed to Kore Digital Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation on July 29, 2022 issued by Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. The Company is a growing passive telecommunication infrastructure provider in Maharashtra, engaged primarily in the business of installing and commissioning of Poles, Towers and Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) Systems in Maharashtra. This provider is used in telecommunication towers for wireless telecommunication services and OFC is used for hosting and helping in the operation of the active infrastructure used for transmitting telecommunications signals or transporting voice and data traffic. It is basically a telecom infrastructure company focusing on laying duct and optic fibre for Telecommunication companies and operation and maintenance of the cables. Their business model involves undertaking vendor projects where it undertake the cable and duct laying work for the telecom operators.The Company was set up to provide high-end communication solutions to corporate and Telecom Network Operators. It focused in providing passive communication infrastructure services mainly to the Telecom Network Operators, Telecom Vendors, Broad Band Service Operators and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in Maharashtra, especially in and around Mumbai. It provided support services such as project management for laying of the duct and optic fibre cables, construction of basic transmission and telecom utilities, dark fiber leasing, optical fiber network construction, maintenance of duct and optic fibre and optical fibre project turnkey services to various, Telecom Network Operators & Broad Band Service Operators across Maharashtra.Apart from laying the network under the Vendor project/ own network, the Company is into operations & maintenance activity of the fibre network and preventing the underground optic fiber therein from getting cut due to activities like road repairs, digging and expansion works by various authorities. The Company has commissioned more than 600 Pole based cell sites in and around Mumbai, developed its own network of around 700 kms and in 2 years, developed and delivered underground fiber optic backbone covering 600 kms in and around Mumbai. It laid fiber cable of around 2000 Kms for Telecom Network Operators like Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance JIO in Telecom Vendors including Ductrove Innovations Pvt Ltd, Sterlite Technologies Limited and Usha Martin Ltd, in Broad Band Service Operators which runs across Mumbai cities like Navi Mumbai, Thane, Bhivandi, Kalyan, Panvel and Pune. Apart from the own network, it has also undertaken Projects and developed a fibre network of around 200 Kms for customers, which is currently being used by various companies like Bharti Airtel Limited, Tata Teleservices and Vodafone Idea, which delivered fiber optic backbone covering 450 KM underground Optic fiber Ducts in and around Mumbai.The Company came up with an Initial Public Issue of 10,00,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs 18 Crore through Fresh Issue in June, 2023.