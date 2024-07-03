SectorTelecomm Equipment & Infra Services
Open₹1,385
Prev. Close₹1,377.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,689.78
Day's High₹1,385
Day's Low₹1,266
52 Week's High₹1,502.75
52 Week's Low₹642.55
Book Value₹53.99
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,926.89
P/E207.75
EPS6.63
Divi. Yield0.16
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.82
22.82
22.82
22.82
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
94.93
78.32
61.74
53.95
Net Worth
117.75
101.14
84.56
76.77
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
143.16
38.42
38.33
31.9
yoy growth (%)
272.61
0.23
20.15
24.17
Raw materials
-0.43
0
0
0
As % of sales
0.3
0
0
0
Employee costs
-21.15
-18.99
-17.48
-16.79
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
13.29
5.54
5.47
-1.23
Depreciation
-8.35
-0.52
-0.72
-0.61
Tax paid
-3.07
-1.39
-2.84
0
Working capital
-24.51
-30.65
19.81
21.9
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
272.61
0.23
20.15
24.17
Op profit growth
183.68
-13.54
603.17
-210.52
EBIT growth
92.17
-21.23
197.18
-36.37
Net profit growth
54.45
-47.51
40.02
46.47
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
320.3
313.33
260.07
226.12
219.93
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
320.3
313.33
260.07
226.12
219.93
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.83
2.57
4.74
2.84
3.74
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indus Towers Ltd
INDUSTOWER
344
|12.28
|92,651.93
|2,222.4
|0
|7,465.3
|105.67
Tejas Networks Ltd
TEJASNET
1,195.6
|44.93
|20,482.77
|266.18
|0
|2,654.04
|217.15
HFCL Ltd
HFCL
114.4
|43.15
|16,496.96
|74.88
|0.17
|1,011.57
|28.15
NELCO Ltd
NELCO
1,377.9
|207.75
|3,143.11
|1.32
|0.16
|50.38
|51.7
GTL Infrastructure Ltd
GTLINFRA
2.03
|0
|2,599.83
|-214.05
|0
|336.38
|-4.29
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman Emeritus
R N Tata
Managing Director & CEO
P J Nath
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
K Narasimha Murthy
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Lakshmi Nadkarni
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ajay Kumar Pandey
Non Executive Director
Saurabh Ray
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Amur Swaminathan Lakshminarayanan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ritesh N Kamdar
Reports by NELCO Ltd
Summary
NELCO Limited (Formerly known as National Radio & Electronics Company) was promoted in 1940 by the Investment Corporation of India, inter alia, to manufacture broadcasting equipment. The Company had two wholly owned subsidiaries viz. Tatanet Services Ltd. (TNSL) & Nelco Network Products Ltd. (NNPL). The Company is a subsidiary of The Tata Power Company Limited. The Company was engaged in providing end to end networking solutions (Satcom Projects) services, sale/rental of VSATs and maintenance of private hubs and hybrid networks for its customers (Equipment business and related services). TNSL was engaged in the Satellite Communication services (VSAT Bandwidth services) and NNPL did not commence its operations.NELCO has technical collaboration/technical transfer agreements with Serck Control, UK, for 16 RIT industrial micro computers; and with Teleglobe, Canada, for data communication networks. It introduced telebanking in the nationalised banks and computerised more than 65 branches of 28 banks all over India. It also introduced Indias first LAN inter-connectivity products. The company has diversified its activities in the electronic field and manufactures televisions, computer and telecommunication systems, as well as industrial systems and plans to set up a new factory to manufacture and sell telecommunication systems. NELCO transferred its business systems division to a new subsidiary -- Nelito Systems, formed in association with Itochu Corporation, Japan. NELCO has been s
The NELCO Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1282.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of NELCO Ltd is ₹2926.89 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of NELCO Ltd is 207.75 and 26.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a NELCO Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of NELCO Ltd is ₹642.55 and ₹1502.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
NELCO Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.81%, 3 Years at 24.18%, 1 Year at 73.55%, 6 Month at 73.67%, 3 Month at 37.62% and 1 Month at 12.98%.
