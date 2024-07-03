Summary

NELCO Limited (Formerly known as National Radio & Electronics Company) was promoted in 1940 by the Investment Corporation of India, inter alia, to manufacture broadcasting equipment. The Company had two wholly owned subsidiaries viz. Tatanet Services Ltd. (TNSL) & Nelco Network Products Ltd. (NNPL). The Company is a subsidiary of The Tata Power Company Limited. The Company was engaged in providing end to end networking solutions (Satcom Projects) services, sale/rental of VSATs and maintenance of private hubs and hybrid networks for its customers (Equipment business and related services). TNSL was engaged in the Satellite Communication services (VSAT Bandwidth services) and NNPL did not commence its operations.NELCO has technical collaboration/technical transfer agreements with Serck Control, UK, for 16 RIT industrial micro computers; and with Teleglobe, Canada, for data communication networks. It introduced telebanking in the nationalised banks and computerised more than 65 branches of 28 banks all over India. It also introduced Indias first LAN inter-connectivity products. The company has diversified its activities in the electronic field and manufactures televisions, computer and telecommunication systems, as well as industrial systems and plans to set up a new factory to manufacture and sell telecommunication systems. NELCO transferred its business systems division to a new subsidiary -- Nelito Systems, formed in association with Itochu Corporation, Japan. NELCO has been s

