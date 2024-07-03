iifl-logo-icon 1
NELCO Ltd Share Price

1,282.6
(-6.92%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:14 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,385
  • Day's High1,385
  • 52 Wk High1,502.75
  • Prev. Close1,377.9
  • Day's Low1,266
  • 52 Wk Low 642.55
  • Turnover (lac)1,689.78
  • P/E207.75
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value53.99
  • EPS6.63
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,926.89
  • Div. Yield0.16
No Records Found

NELCO Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Telecomm Equipment & Infra Services

Open

1,385

Prev. Close

1,377.9

Turnover(Lac.)

1,689.78

Day's High

1,385

Day's Low

1,266

52 Week's High

1,502.75

52 Week's Low

642.55

Book Value

53.99

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,926.89

P/E

207.75

EPS

6.63

Divi. Yield

0.16

NELCO Ltd Corporate Action

15 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 May, 2024

arrow

23 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.2

Record Date: 10 Jun, 2024

arrow

21 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

NELCO Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

NELCO Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:08 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.08%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.08%

Non-Promoter- 4.94%

Institutions: 4.94%

Non-Institutions: 44.96%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

NELCO Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

22.82

22.82

22.82

22.82

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

94.93

78.32

61.74

53.95

Net Worth

117.75

101.14

84.56

76.77

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

143.16

38.42

38.33

31.9

yoy growth (%)

272.61

0.23

20.15

24.17

Raw materials

-0.43

0

0

0

As % of sales

0.3

0

0

0

Employee costs

-21.15

-18.99

-17.48

-16.79

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

13.29

5.54

5.47

-1.23

Depreciation

-8.35

-0.52

-0.72

-0.61

Tax paid

-3.07

-1.39

-2.84

0

Working capital

-24.51

-30.65

19.81

21.9

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

272.61

0.23

20.15

24.17

Op profit growth

183.68

-13.54

603.17

-210.52

EBIT growth

92.17

-21.23

197.18

-36.37

Net profit growth

54.45

-47.51

40.02

46.47

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

320.3

313.33

260.07

226.12

219.93

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

320.3

313.33

260.07

226.12

219.93

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.83

2.57

4.74

2.84

3.74

View Annually Results

NELCO Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indus Towers Ltd

INDUSTOWER

344

12.2892,651.932,222.407,465.3105.67

Tejas Networks Ltd

TEJASNET

1,195.6

44.9320,482.77266.1802,654.04217.15

HFCL Ltd

HFCL

114.4

43.1516,496.9674.880.171,011.5728.15

NELCO Ltd

NELCO

1,377.9

207.753,143.111.320.1650.3851.7

GTL Infrastructure Ltd

GTLINFRA

2.03

02,599.83-214.050336.38-4.29

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT NELCO Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman Emeritus

R N Tata

Managing Director & CEO

P J Nath

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

K Narasimha Murthy

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Lakshmi Nadkarni

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ajay Kumar Pandey

Non Executive Director

Saurabh Ray

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Amur Swaminathan Lakshminarayanan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ritesh N Kamdar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by NELCO Ltd

Summary

NELCO Limited (Formerly known as National Radio & Electronics Company) was promoted in 1940 by the Investment Corporation of India, inter alia, to manufacture broadcasting equipment. The Company had two wholly owned subsidiaries viz. Tatanet Services Ltd. (TNSL) & Nelco Network Products Ltd. (NNPL). The Company is a subsidiary of The Tata Power Company Limited. The Company was engaged in providing end to end networking solutions (Satcom Projects) services, sale/rental of VSATs and maintenance of private hubs and hybrid networks for its customers (Equipment business and related services). TNSL was engaged in the Satellite Communication services (VSAT Bandwidth services) and NNPL did not commence its operations.NELCO has technical collaboration/technical transfer agreements with Serck Control, UK, for 16 RIT industrial micro computers; and with Teleglobe, Canada, for data communication networks. It introduced telebanking in the nationalised banks and computerised more than 65 branches of 28 banks all over India. It also introduced Indias first LAN inter-connectivity products. The company has diversified its activities in the electronic field and manufactures televisions, computer and telecommunication systems, as well as industrial systems and plans to set up a new factory to manufacture and sell telecommunication systems. NELCO transferred its business systems division to a new subsidiary -- Nelito Systems, formed in association with Itochu Corporation, Japan. NELCO has been s
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the NELCO Ltd share price today?

The NELCO Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1282.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of NELCO Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of NELCO Ltd is ₹2926.89 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of NELCO Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of NELCO Ltd is 207.75 and 26.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of NELCO Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a NELCO Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of NELCO Ltd is ₹642.55 and ₹1502.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of NELCO Ltd?

NELCO Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.81%, 3 Years at 24.18%, 1 Year at 73.55%, 6 Month at 73.67%, 3 Month at 37.62% and 1 Month at 12.98%.

What is the shareholding pattern of NELCO Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of NELCO Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.09 %
Institutions - 4.94 %
Public - 44.97 %

