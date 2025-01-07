Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
143.16
38.42
38.33
31.9
yoy growth (%)
272.61
0.23
20.15
24.17
Raw materials
-0.43
0
0
0
As % of sales
0.3
0
0
0
Employee costs
-21.15
-18.99
-17.48
-16.79
As % of sales
14.77
49.42
45.6
52.63
Other costs
-99.85
-11.77
-11.99
-13.85
As % of sales (Other Cost)
69.74
30.63
31.28
43.41
Operating profit
21.73
7.66
8.86
1.26
OPM
15.17
19.93
23.11
3.94
Depreciation
-8.35
-0.52
-0.72
-0.61
Interest expense
-2.68
-2.77
-5.08
-4.78
Other income
2.59
1.17
2.41
2.9
Profit before tax
13.29
5.54
5.47
-1.23
Taxes
-3.07
-1.39
-2.84
0
Tax rate
-23.1
-25.09
-51.91
0
Minorities and other
0.87
3.03
5.41
11
Adj. profit
11.09
7.18
8.04
9.77
Exceptional items
0
0
5.64
0
Net profit
11.09
7.18
13.68
9.77
yoy growth (%)
54.45
-47.51
40.02
46.47
NPM
7.74
18.68
35.69
30.62
