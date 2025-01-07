iifl-logo-icon 1
NELCO Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,330.4
(3.73%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:23 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

143.16

38.42

38.33

31.9

yoy growth (%)

272.61

0.23

20.15

24.17

Raw materials

-0.43

0

0

0

As % of sales

0.3

0

0

0

Employee costs

-21.15

-18.99

-17.48

-16.79

As % of sales

14.77

49.42

45.6

52.63

Other costs

-99.85

-11.77

-11.99

-13.85

As % of sales (Other Cost)

69.74

30.63

31.28

43.41

Operating profit

21.73

7.66

8.86

1.26

OPM

15.17

19.93

23.11

3.94

Depreciation

-8.35

-0.52

-0.72

-0.61

Interest expense

-2.68

-2.77

-5.08

-4.78

Other income

2.59

1.17

2.41

2.9

Profit before tax

13.29

5.54

5.47

-1.23

Taxes

-3.07

-1.39

-2.84

0

Tax rate

-23.1

-25.09

-51.91

0

Minorities and other

0.87

3.03

5.41

11

Adj. profit

11.09

7.18

8.04

9.77

Exceptional items

0

0

5.64

0

Net profit

11.09

7.18

13.68

9.77

yoy growth (%)

54.45

-47.51

40.02

46.47

NPM

7.74

18.68

35.69

30.62

