NELCO Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,282.6
(-6.92%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:14 PM

NELCO FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

13.29

5.54

5.47

-1.23

Depreciation

-8.35

-0.52

-0.72

-0.61

Tax paid

-3.07

-1.39

-2.84

0

Working capital

-24.51

-30.65

19.81

21.9

Other operating items

Operating

-22.64

-27.02

21.72

20.06

Capital expenditure

20.89

62.43

6.15

-23.04

Free cash flow

-1.75

35.41

27.87

-2.98

Equity raised

104.6

75.31

16.55

-15.98

Investing

29.68

-4.86

-1.12

0.01

Financing

37.59

43.78

72.36

67.8

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

170.12

149.64

115.66

48.85

