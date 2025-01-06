NELCO Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
13.29
5.54
5.47
-1.23
Depreciation
-8.35
-0.52
-0.72
-0.61
Tax paid
-3.07
-1.39
-2.84
0
Working capital
-24.51
-30.65
19.81
21.9
Other operating items
Operating
-22.64
-27.02
21.72
20.06
Capital expenditure
20.89
62.43
6.15
-23.04
Free cash flow
-1.75
35.41
27.87
-2.98
Equity raised
104.6
75.31
16.55
-15.98
Investing
29.68
-4.86
-1.12
0.01
Financing
37.59
43.78
72.36
67.8
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
170.12
149.64
115.66
48.85
