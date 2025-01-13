NELCO Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.82
22.82
22.82
22.82
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
94.93
78.32
61.74
53.95
Net Worth
117.75
101.14
84.56
76.77
Minority Interest
Debt
11.65
27.06
28.99
23.12
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.67
2.91
3.2
2.68
Total Liabilities
132.07
131.11
116.75
102.57
Fixed Assets
76.01
66.84
57.31
45.95
Intangible Assets
Investments
32.99
29.95
29.89
0.21
Deferred Tax Asset Net
15.29
5.58
7.25
6.18
Networking Capital
-12.31
15.57
17.07
40.76
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
37.79
40.99
34.54
21.37
Debtor Days
88.06
203.02
Other Current Assets
15.22
23.62
27.54
158.69
Sundry Creditors
-19.77
-12.54
-16.35
-16.22
Creditor Days
41.68
154.09
Other Current Liabilities
-45.55
-36.5
-28.66
-123.08
Cash
20.09
13.17
5.23
9.47
Total Assets
132.07
131.11
116.75
102.57
