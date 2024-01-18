|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|23 Apr 2024
|10 Jun 2024
|10 Jun 2024
|2.2
|22
|Final
|We would like to inform that the Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 2.20/- per share (22%) (face value of Rs. 10 each) for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
