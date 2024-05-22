iifl-logo-icon 1
NELCO Ltd AGM

1,201
(-0.05%)
Jan 15, 2025|11:59:59 AM

NELCO CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM25 Jun 202422 May 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements),Regulations, 2015 as amended from time to time, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Tuesday, 11th June 2024 to Monday, 17th June 2024 (both days inclusive) for taking record of the Members of the Company for the purpose of payment of dividend subject to tax deducted at source, if declared by the Members at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Tuesday, 25th June 2024. Newspaper Advertisement (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024) Notice of the 81st Annual General Meeting (AGM) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024) Summary of Proceeding and Voting Results of Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.06.2024)

