NELCO LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform that 480th Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 23rd April 2024 inter alia to consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter & Year ended 31st March 2024 and to recommend Dividend if any for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing 81st Annual General Meeting. Board of Directors scheduled today commenced at 3.00 p.m. and concluded at 5.00 p.m. The major outcome of the meeting, amongst other things, is as follows: - 1. Audited Financial Results: We enclose herewith the Audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) along with the Audit Reports thereon of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024, which have been approved and taken on record at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today (Annexure B). We would like to state that S.R. Batliboi & Associates LLP, Statutory Auditors of the Company, have issued Audit Reports with an unmodified opinion on the above-mentioned audited financial results for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Recommendation of dividend: We would like to inform that the Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 2.20/- per share (22%) (face value of Rs. 10 each) for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. 3. Re-appointment of Mr. P.J.Nath (DIN: 05118177) as the Managing Director & CEO On the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board, at its meeting held today, approved the re-appointment of Mr. P.J.Nath (DIN: 05118177) as the Managing Director & CEO of the Company from 13th June 2024 to 28th February 2027 subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company. The details as required under Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023 (SEBI Circular), are given in Annexure A to this letter.