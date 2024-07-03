iifl-logo-icon 1
MRO-TEK Realty Ltd Share Price

81.1
(-1.36%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:59:37 AM

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

  • Open81
  • Day's High83.09
  • 52 Wk High126.8
  • Prev. Close82.22
  • Day's Low80.6
  • 52 Wk Low 57.65
  • Turnover (lac)9.32
  • P/E14.74
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value38.78
  • EPS5.62
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)151.49
  • Div. Yield0
MRO-TEK Realty Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diversified

Open

81

Prev. Close

82.22

Turnover(Lac.)

9.32

Day's High

83.09

Day's Low

80.6

52 Week's High

126.8

52 Week's Low

57.65

Book Value

38.78

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

151.49

P/E

14.74

EPS

5.62

Divi. Yield

0

MRO-TEK Realty Ltd Corporate Action

12 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Jul, 2024

12 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

24 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

MRO-TEK Realty Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

MRO-TEK Realty Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:20 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.02%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.02%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 39.95%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

MRO-TEK Realty Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.34

9.34

9.34

9.34

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

60.1

56.52

60.24

-18.39

Net Worth

69.44

65.86

69.58

-9.05

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

31.62

41.04

36.19

37.74

yoy growth (%)

-22.96

13.42

-4.12

28.9

Raw materials

-22.86

-27.85

-14.12

-17.3

As % of sales

72.28

67.85

39.01

45.83

Employee costs

-6.6

-7.63

-4.27

-2.03

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-7.15

-4.86

6.95

7.2

Depreciation

-1.32

-1.21

-0.8

-0.9

Tax paid

-0.3

-0.34

-0.32

2.22

Working capital

7.21

5.1

2.21

10.35

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-22.96

13.42

-4.12

28.9

Op profit growth

-204.37

-88.5

-6.17

-6,351.67

EBIT growth

-1,121.75

-98.5

0.97

-949.27

Net profit growth

43.18

-172.38

-12.85

-128.79

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

35.13

33.35

122.61

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

35.13

33.35

122.61

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

7.64

1.38

1.02

MRO-TEK Realty Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

3M India Ltd

3MINDIA

30,623.95

61.134,584.02133.782.231,110.81,477.83

Swan Energy Ltd

SWANENERGY

754.9

023,656.591.220.0125.55145.64

DCM Shriram Ltd

DCMSHRIRAM

1,136.8

35.9517,715.8249.20.582,865.82428.16

Nava Ltd

NAVA

972.4

36.0914,107.41146.120.41330.61263.47

Quess Corp Ltd

QUESS

689.35

20.8410,251.99151.591.454,381.91190.81

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT MRO-TEK Realty Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Aniruddha Mehta

Non Executive Director

Gauri A Mehta

Non Executive Director

Sudhir Kumar Haslja

Independent Non Exe. Director

Raghu Nambiar

Independent Non Exe. Director

H S Venkatesh

Independent Non Exe. Director

Nicola Neeladri

Independent Non Exe. Director

Neela Manjunath

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by MRO-TEK Realty Ltd

Summary

MRO-TEK Ltd, incorporated in February, 1984 is mainly engaged in providing Solutions and Services for Access to the Internet backbone, Data communications and Networking etc. Net access and Networking are among the fastest growing areas of business worldwide. MRO-TEKs manufacturing facility is located at Electronics City, Bangalore. In June 1998 a Joint Venture company viz RAD-MRO Manufacturing Pvt Ltd with 51% equity participation by RAD Data Communications Ltd and 49% by the company was formed and operations were started on the same year itself.In 2001 the Company launched itself into the IPO,by issuing 2,509,000 fresh Equity Shares of Rs.5 each to the Public. The IPO was completed during October 2000. These proceeds were utilised for setting up the additional Marketing & Corporate Office at a cost of Rs.74 million.The Company has recognised the Middle East & SAARC countries, which offers the biggest growth potential in networking market due to rapid advancements in wireless and Internet technologies.It is also focusing on specific set of technologies which is identified on the basis of core competencies and value-added service opportunities.The company is planning to acquire 49% stake in a Kuala Lumper based company for setting up a marketing and service outlet and negotiations are going on for the same.The company was adjudged as the Best Global Partner 2002 for the Asia-Pacific region by RAD Communications,Israel. The company has contributed 21% of RADs revenues from Asi
Company FAQs

What is the MRO-TEK Realty Ltd share price today?

The MRO-TEK Realty Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹81.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of MRO-TEK Realty Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of MRO-TEK Realty Ltd is ₹151.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of MRO-TEK Realty Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of MRO-TEK Realty Ltd is 14.74 and 2.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of MRO-TEK Realty Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a MRO-TEK Realty Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of MRO-TEK Realty Ltd is ₹57.65 and ₹126.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of MRO-TEK Realty Ltd?

MRO-TEK Realty Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.14%, 3 Years at 12.40%, 1 Year at 37.03%, 6 Month at -2.04%, 3 Month at -19.38% and 1 Month at -5.56%.

What is the shareholding pattern of MRO-TEK Realty Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of MRO-TEK Realty Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.03 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 39.96 %

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

