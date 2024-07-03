SectorDiversified
Open₹81
Prev. Close₹82.22
Turnover(Lac.)₹9.32
Day's High₹83.09
Day's Low₹80.6
52 Week's High₹126.8
52 Week's Low₹57.65
Book Value₹38.78
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)151.49
P/E14.74
EPS5.62
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.34
9.34
9.34
9.34
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
60.1
56.52
60.24
-18.39
Net Worth
69.44
65.86
69.58
-9.05
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
31.62
41.04
36.19
37.74
yoy growth (%)
-22.96
13.42
-4.12
28.9
Raw materials
-22.86
-27.85
-14.12
-17.3
As % of sales
72.28
67.85
39.01
45.83
Employee costs
-6.6
-7.63
-4.27
-2.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-7.15
-4.86
6.95
7.2
Depreciation
-1.32
-1.21
-0.8
-0.9
Tax paid
-0.3
-0.34
-0.32
2.22
Working capital
7.21
5.1
2.21
10.35
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-22.96
13.42
-4.12
28.9
Op profit growth
-204.37
-88.5
-6.17
-6,351.67
EBIT growth
-1,121.75
-98.5
0.97
-949.27
Net profit growth
43.18
-172.38
-12.85
-128.79
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
35.13
33.35
122.61
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
35.13
33.35
122.61
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
7.64
1.38
1.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
3M India Ltd
3MINDIA
30,623.95
|61.1
|34,584.02
|133.78
|2.23
|1,110.8
|1,477.83
Swan Energy Ltd
SWANENERGY
754.9
|0
|23,656.59
|1.22
|0.01
|25.55
|145.64
DCM Shriram Ltd
DCMSHRIRAM
1,136.8
|35.95
|17,715.82
|49.2
|0.58
|2,865.82
|428.16
Nava Ltd
NAVA
972.4
|36.09
|14,107.41
|146.12
|0.41
|330.61
|263.47
Quess Corp Ltd
QUESS
689.35
|20.84
|10,251.99
|151.59
|1.45
|4,381.91
|190.81
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Aniruddha Mehta
Non Executive Director
Gauri A Mehta
Non Executive Director
Sudhir Kumar Haslja
Independent Non Exe. Director
Raghu Nambiar
Independent Non Exe. Director
H S Venkatesh
Independent Non Exe. Director
Nicola Neeladri
Independent Non Exe. Director
Neela Manjunath
Summary
MRO-TEK Ltd, incorporated in February, 1984 is mainly engaged in providing Solutions and Services for Access to the Internet backbone, Data communications and Networking etc. Net access and Networking are among the fastest growing areas of business worldwide. MRO-TEKs manufacturing facility is located at Electronics City, Bangalore. In June 1998 a Joint Venture company viz RAD-MRO Manufacturing Pvt Ltd with 51% equity participation by RAD Data Communications Ltd and 49% by the company was formed and operations were started on the same year itself.In 2001 the Company launched itself into the IPO,by issuing 2,509,000 fresh Equity Shares of Rs.5 each to the Public. The IPO was completed during October 2000. These proceeds were utilised for setting up the additional Marketing & Corporate Office at a cost of Rs.74 million.The Company has recognised the Middle East & SAARC countries, which offers the biggest growth potential in networking market due to rapid advancements in wireless and Internet technologies.It is also focusing on specific set of technologies which is identified on the basis of core competencies and value-added service opportunities.The company is planning to acquire 49% stake in a Kuala Lumper based company for setting up a marketing and service outlet and negotiations are going on for the same.The company was adjudged as the Best Global Partner 2002 for the Asia-Pacific region by RAD Communications,Israel. The company has contributed 21% of RADs revenues from Asi
Read More
The MRO-TEK Realty Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹81.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of MRO-TEK Realty Ltd is ₹151.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of MRO-TEK Realty Ltd is 14.74 and 2.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a MRO-TEK Realty Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of MRO-TEK Realty Ltd is ₹57.65 and ₹126.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
MRO-TEK Realty Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.14%, 3 Years at 12.40%, 1 Year at 37.03%, 6 Month at -2.04%, 3 Month at -19.38% and 1 Month at -5.56%.
