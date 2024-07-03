Summary

MRO-TEK Ltd, incorporated in February, 1984 is mainly engaged in providing Solutions and Services for Access to the Internet backbone, Data communications and Networking etc. Net access and Networking are among the fastest growing areas of business worldwide. MRO-TEKs manufacturing facility is located at Electronics City, Bangalore. In June 1998 a Joint Venture company viz RAD-MRO Manufacturing Pvt Ltd with 51% equity participation by RAD Data Communications Ltd and 49% by the company was formed and operations were started on the same year itself.In 2001 the Company launched itself into the IPO,by issuing 2,509,000 fresh Equity Shares of Rs.5 each to the Public. The IPO was completed during October 2000. These proceeds were utilised for setting up the additional Marketing & Corporate Office at a cost of Rs.74 million.The Company has recognised the Middle East & SAARC countries, which offers the biggest growth potential in networking market due to rapid advancements in wireless and Internet technologies.It is also focusing on specific set of technologies which is identified on the basis of core competencies and value-added service opportunities.The company is planning to acquire 49% stake in a Kuala Lumper based company for setting up a marketing and service outlet and negotiations are going on for the same.The company was adjudged as the Best Global Partner 2002 for the Asia-Pacific region by RAD Communications,Israel. The company has contributed 21% of RADs revenues from Asi

