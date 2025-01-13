MRO-TEK Realty Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.34
9.34
9.34
9.34
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
60.1
56.52
60.24
-18.39
Net Worth
69.44
65.86
69.58
-9.05
Minority Interest
Debt
116.84
80.34
71.59
62.19
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.92
3.81
2.1
0
Total Liabilities
187.2
150.01
143.27
53.14
Fixed Assets
121.55
117.49
114.97
13.21
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.2
0.01
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
8.54
11.37
8.42
0.57
Networking Capital
21.89
20.95
19.24
38.23
Inventories
5.86
5.21
9.08
12.9
Inventory Days
148.88
Sundry Debtors
12.29
15.05
15.66
18.18
Debtor Days
209.82
Other Current Assets
21.33
19.04
16.62
19.61
Sundry Creditors
-2.19
-1.42
-9.53
-3.76
Creditor Days
43.39
Other Current Liabilities
-15.4
-16.93
-12.59
-8.7
Cash
35.03
0.21
0.65
1.14
Total Assets
187.21
150.03
143.28
53.15
