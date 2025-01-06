MRO-TEK Realty Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-7.15
-4.86
6.95
7.2
Depreciation
-1.32
-1.21
-0.8
-0.9
Tax paid
-0.3
-0.34
-0.32
2.22
Working capital
7.21
5.1
2.21
10.35
Other operating items
Operating
-1.58
-1.33
8.04
18.86
Capital expenditure
1.22
7.37
0.41
-27.33
Free cash flow
-0.36
6.03
8.45
-8.46
Equity raised
-21.84
-1.56
-6.22
-22.88
Investing
0
0
-0.73
0
Financing
72.65
62.18
3.08
4.3
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
50.44
66.65
4.58
-27.04
