MRO-TEK Realty Ltd Cash Flow Statement

81.26
(-1.17%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:14 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR MRO-TEK Realty Ltd

MRO-TEK Realty FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-7.15

-4.86

6.95

7.2

Depreciation

-1.32

-1.21

-0.8

-0.9

Tax paid

-0.3

-0.34

-0.32

2.22

Working capital

7.21

5.1

2.21

10.35

Other operating items

Operating

-1.58

-1.33

8.04

18.86

Capital expenditure

1.22

7.37

0.41

-27.33

Free cash flow

-0.36

6.03

8.45

-8.46

Equity raised

-21.84

-1.56

-6.22

-22.88

Investing

0

0

-0.73

0

Financing

72.65

62.18

3.08

4.3

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

50.44

66.65

4.58

-27.04

QUICKLINKS FOR MRO-TEK Realty Ltd

