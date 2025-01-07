Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
31.62
41.04
36.19
37.74
yoy growth (%)
-22.96
13.42
-4.12
28.9
Raw materials
-22.86
-27.85
-14.12
-17.3
As % of sales
72.28
67.85
39.01
45.83
Employee costs
-6.6
-7.63
-4.27
-2.03
As % of sales
20.89
18.6
11.8
5.38
Other costs
-3.24
-4.51
-8.76
-8.77
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.24
11
24.2
23.25
Operating profit
-1.08
1.03
9.03
9.63
OPM
-3.42
2.53
24.97
25.51
Depreciation
-1.32
-1.21
-0.8
-0.9
Interest expense
-5.71
-5
-2.44
-2.1
Other income
0.97
0.32
1.16
0.58
Profit before tax
-7.15
-4.86
6.95
7.2
Taxes
-0.3
-0.34
-0.32
2.22
Tax rate
4.27
7.08
-4.65
30.83
Minorities and other
0
0
-0.28
-0.23
Adj. profit
-7.46
-5.21
6.34
9.19
Exceptional items
0
0
0.85
-0.93
Net profit
-7.46
-5.21
7.2
8.26
yoy growth (%)
43.18
-172.38
-12.85
-128.79
NPM
-23.6
-12.69
19.89
21.89
