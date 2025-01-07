iifl-logo-icon 1
MRO-TEK Realty Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

82.24
(1.21%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

31.62

41.04

36.19

37.74

yoy growth (%)

-22.96

13.42

-4.12

28.9

Raw materials

-22.86

-27.85

-14.12

-17.3

As % of sales

72.28

67.85

39.01

45.83

Employee costs

-6.6

-7.63

-4.27

-2.03

As % of sales

20.89

18.6

11.8

5.38

Other costs

-3.24

-4.51

-8.76

-8.77

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.24

11

24.2

23.25

Operating profit

-1.08

1.03

9.03

9.63

OPM

-3.42

2.53

24.97

25.51

Depreciation

-1.32

-1.21

-0.8

-0.9

Interest expense

-5.71

-5

-2.44

-2.1

Other income

0.97

0.32

1.16

0.58

Profit before tax

-7.15

-4.86

6.95

7.2

Taxes

-0.3

-0.34

-0.32

2.22

Tax rate

4.27

7.08

-4.65

30.83

Minorities and other

0

0

-0.28

-0.23

Adj. profit

-7.46

-5.21

6.34

9.19

Exceptional items

0

0

0.85

-0.93

Net profit

-7.46

-5.21

7.2

8.26

yoy growth (%)

43.18

-172.38

-12.85

-128.79

NPM

-23.6

-12.69

19.89

21.89

