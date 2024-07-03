MRO-TEK Realty Ltd Summary

MRO-TEK Ltd, incorporated in February, 1984 is mainly engaged in providing Solutions and Services for Access to the Internet backbone, Data communications and Networking etc. Net access and Networking are among the fastest growing areas of business worldwide. MRO-TEKs manufacturing facility is located at Electronics City, Bangalore. In June 1998 a Joint Venture company viz RAD-MRO Manufacturing Pvt Ltd with 51% equity participation by RAD Data Communications Ltd and 49% by the company was formed and operations were started on the same year itself.In 2001 the Company launched itself into the IPO,by issuing 2,509,000 fresh Equity Shares of Rs.5 each to the Public. The IPO was completed during October 2000. These proceeds were utilised for setting up the additional Marketing & Corporate Office at a cost of Rs.74 million.The Company has recognised the Middle East & SAARC countries, which offers the biggest growth potential in networking market due to rapid advancements in wireless and Internet technologies.It is also focusing on specific set of technologies which is identified on the basis of core competencies and value-added service opportunities.The company is planning to acquire 49% stake in a Kuala Lumper based company for setting up a marketing and service outlet and negotiations are going on for the same.The company was adjudged as the Best Global Partner 2002 for the Asia-Pacific region by RAD Communications,Israel. The company has contributed 21% of RADs revenues from Asia-Pacific in 2002 as against 10% in the previous year. The company also has the distinction of having received this Award for the second time,the first being in the year 2000.The company has inaugurated its new International Headquarters in Bangalore during February 2005.The new facility is in line with the growth plan of the company that includes a New Branding,Focus on R&D activities to bring out indigenous products and strengthening of activities in Malaysia and the USA.The new facility has come into effect with an investment of about Rs.18 crores and the total area is spread over 60000 Sq.ft.The Company got into Development Agreement on January 1, 2016 for real estate development at Hebbal, in Bangalore and sought the approval from shareholders to include the real estate development as one of the main objects of the Company. With this, the Company has two primary business segments, i.e Access and networking equipment & Solutions and Real estate development. And resulting this, the name of the Company was changed from MRO-TEK Limited to MRO-TEK Realty Limited with effect from May 11, 2016.In 2017, the Company made a generational leap from TDM/CWDM technology to 4G/LTE wireless/DWDM and IP products with ultra-high bandwidth speeds to match demands of todays hyper converged communications age. manufacturing capabilities have expanded to electronic manufacturing services with special emphasis in IoT sensors, Customer Premises Equipment, Industrial and medical application products, smart devices and other products. Their designs and solutions, in association with technology partners find applications in data center/disaster recovery deployments, campus/industrial security solutions, active infrastructure management using a single dashboard, enterprise high speed and secure network deployments and content delivery networks. During 2021, the property development at Hebbal was completed and the Company was intimated by Messers Umiya Builders and Developers on 25th June 2021. The Company launched Switches / routers in the products line to increase the product base and augment the business. The Company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary MRO-TEK Technologies Private Limited (MTTPL) on December 26, 2022 with an initial equity investment of Rs. 1,00,000 with Authorised capital of Rs. 15,00,000 to step into a diversified business.