|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|9 Aug 2024
|12 Jul 2024
|AGM 09/08/2024 Record date for AGM shall be August 02, 2024. Book closure for AGM FY 2023-24 will be from Aug 03, 2024 to August 09,2024 (both days Included) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.07.2024) 40th AGM of the company held through Video Conference on August 9 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024) Change in Management (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
