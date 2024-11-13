Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 24 Oct 2024

MRO-TEK Realty Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of 4th Board Meeting for the financial year 2024-25 to be held on November 13 2024 Intimation under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Change in Management Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024) Due to a typographical error in the Cash Flow Statement, the Company submits the revised financial results for the quarter ended September 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/11/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

Financial results for the quarter ended June 30,2024

Board Meeting 16 May 2024 10 May 2024

MRO-TEK Realty Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior intimation of Board meeting Financial results 31-03-2024 Financial results 23-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024