|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|24 Oct 2024
|MRO-TEK Realty Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of 4th Board Meeting for the financial year 2024-25 to be held on November 13 2024 Intimation under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Change in Management Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024) Due to a typographical error in the Cash Flow Statement, the Company submits the revised financial results for the quarter ended September 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|Financial results for the quarter ended June 30,2024
|Board Meeting
|16 May 2024
|10 May 2024
|MRO-TEK Realty Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior intimation of Board meeting Financial results 31-03-2024 Financial results 23-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|MRO-TEK Realty Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Declaration of Financial results for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 Results for the quarter ended 31 Dec 2023 Results for Dec 31 2023 Quarter (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
