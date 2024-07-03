Summary

GTL Infrastructure Limited (GIL) is an independent Telecom Tower Company. The Company provides passive infrastructure on shared basis for telecom operators to host their active network components. Together with Chennai Network Infrastructure Limited (CNIL), an associate, the Company has a combined tower portfolio of 27,839 towers spread across all the 22 telecom circles in India, and serving most major telecom operators. The Company was promoted by GTL Limited. GTL Infrastructure Limited was incorporated on February 4, 2004, as GTL Engineering & Managed Network Services Limited. In February, 2005, the name was changed to GTL Infrastructure Limited. The infrastructure division of the GTL Ltd was demerged and transferred to the company with effect from October 1, 2005. The Company is in the business of passive infrastructure sharing which is based on building, owning, operating and maintaining passive telecom infrastructure sites capable of hosting active network components of various technologies of multiple telecom operators as well providing energy management solutions.During the year 2005-06, the company acquired Network Infrastructure assets of GTL Ltd comprising of Network Operating Centre and associated equipment and applications for a cash consideration of Rs 214.59 crore. In November 9, 2006 GTL Infrastructure Ltd was listed on BSE and NSE and became the first company in Asia Pacific to get listed in the Shared Telecom Infrastructure space.During the year 2006-07, th

