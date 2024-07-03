Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTelecomm Equipment & Infra Services
Open₹2.04
Prev. Close₹2.03
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,258.18
Day's High₹2.05
Day's Low₹1.96
52 Week's High₹4.33
52 Week's Low₹1.45
Book Value₹-4.49
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,522.98
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13,054.92
12,919
12,917.49
12,914.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-18,141.48
-17,459.74
-15,663.03
-14,201.61
Net Worth
-5,086.56
-4,540.74
-2,745.54
-1,287.1
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,409.68
1,416.94
2,333.33
2,282.9
yoy growth (%)
-0.51
-39.27
2.2
150.1
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-61.42
-61.41
-64.83
-60.26
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-901.89
-1,014.08
-472.79
-748.65
Depreciation
-547.18
-634.44
-799.92
-742.66
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-714.17
-1,210.52
353.4
-213.34
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-0.51
-39.27
2.2
150.1
Op profit growth
2.65
-63.28
-28.01
386.2
EBIT growth
-32.14
-462.92
-64.78
-1,021.07
Net profit growth
-31.8
-1.55
35.34
131.03
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2009
Gross Sales
952.11
912.78
1,397.95
1,007.28
220.83
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
952.11
912.78
1,397.95
1,007.28
220.83
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0.28
0
Other Income
14.92
17.65
9.81
75.06
53.81
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indus Towers Ltd
INDUSTOWER
344
|12.28
|92,651.93
|2,222.4
|0
|7,465.3
|105.67
Tejas Networks Ltd
TEJASNET
1,195.6
|44.93
|20,482.77
|266.18
|0
|2,654.04
|217.15
HFCL Ltd
HFCL
114.4
|43.15
|16,496.96
|74.88
|0.17
|1,011.57
|28.15
NELCO Ltd
NELCO
1,377.9
|207.75
|3,143.11
|1.32
|0.16
|50.38
|51.7
GTL Infrastructure Ltd
GTLINFRA
2.03
|0
|2,599.83
|-214.05
|0
|336.38
|-4.29
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Charudatta Naik
Whole-time Director
Milind Naik
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nitesh A Mhatre
Independent Director
Dina Sanjay Hatekar
Whole-time Director
Vikas Arora
Whole-time Director
Sonali Choudhary
Director
JEEVAN RAI
Reports by GTL Infrastructure Ltd
Summary
GTL Infrastructure Limited (GIL) is an independent Telecom Tower Company. The Company provides passive infrastructure on shared basis for telecom operators to host their active network components. Together with Chennai Network Infrastructure Limited (CNIL), an associate, the Company has a combined tower portfolio of 27,839 towers spread across all the 22 telecom circles in India, and serving most major telecom operators. The Company was promoted by GTL Limited. GTL Infrastructure Limited was incorporated on February 4, 2004, as GTL Engineering & Managed Network Services Limited. In February, 2005, the name was changed to GTL Infrastructure Limited. The infrastructure division of the GTL Ltd was demerged and transferred to the company with effect from October 1, 2005. The Company is in the business of passive infrastructure sharing which is based on building, owning, operating and maintaining passive telecom infrastructure sites capable of hosting active network components of various technologies of multiple telecom operators as well providing energy management solutions.During the year 2005-06, the company acquired Network Infrastructure assets of GTL Ltd comprising of Network Operating Centre and associated equipment and applications for a cash consideration of Rs 214.59 crore. In November 9, 2006 GTL Infrastructure Ltd was listed on BSE and NSE and became the first company in Asia Pacific to get listed in the Shared Telecom Infrastructure space.During the year 2006-07, th
Read More
The GTL Infrastructure Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1.97 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GTL Infrastructure Ltd is ₹2522.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of GTL Infrastructure Ltd is 0 and -0.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GTL Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GTL Infrastructure Ltd is ₹1.45 and ₹4.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25
GTL Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.38%, 3 Years at -2.65%, 1 Year at 40.00%, 6 Month at -46.01%, 3 Month at -13.62% and 1 Month at -4.69%.
