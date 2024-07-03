iifl-logo-icon 1
GTL Infrastructure Ltd Share Price

1.97
(-2.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2.04
  • Day's High2.05
  • 52 Wk High4.33
  • Prev. Close2.03
  • Day's Low1.96
  • 52 Wk Low 1.45
  • Turnover (lac)1,258.18
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-4.49
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,522.98
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

GTL Infrastructure Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Telecomm Equipment & Infra Services

Open

2.04

Prev. Close

2.03

Turnover(Lac.)

1,258.18

Day's High

2.05

Day's Low

1.96

52 Week's High

4.33

52 Week's Low

1.45

Book Value

-4.49

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,522.98

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

GTL Infrastructure Ltd Corporate Action

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 Aug, 2024

arrow

10 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

GTL Infrastructure Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

GTL Infrastructure Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:56 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 3.28%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 3.28%

Non-Promoter- 37.13%

Institutions: 37.12%

Non-Institutions: 59.59%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

GTL Infrastructure Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13,054.92

12,919

12,917.49

12,914.51

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-18,141.48

-17,459.74

-15,663.03

-14,201.61

Net Worth

-5,086.56

-4,540.74

-2,745.54

-1,287.1

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,409.68

1,416.94

2,333.33

2,282.9

yoy growth (%)

-0.51

-39.27

2.2

150.1

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-61.42

-61.41

-64.83

-60.26

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-901.89

-1,014.08

-472.79

-748.65

Depreciation

-547.18

-634.44

-799.92

-742.66

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-714.17

-1,210.52

353.4

-213.34

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-0.51

-39.27

2.2

150.1

Op profit growth

2.65

-63.28

-28.01

386.2

EBIT growth

-32.14

-462.92

-64.78

-1,021.07

Net profit growth

-31.8

-1.55

35.34

131.03

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2009

Gross Sales

952.11

912.78

1,397.95

1,007.28

220.83

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

952.11

912.78

1,397.95

1,007.28

220.83

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0.28

0

Other Income

14.92

17.65

9.81

75.06

53.81

GTL Infrastructure Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indus Towers Ltd

INDUSTOWER

344

12.2892,651.932,222.407,465.3105.67

Tejas Networks Ltd

TEJASNET

1,195.6

44.9320,482.77266.1802,654.04217.15

HFCL Ltd

HFCL

114.4

43.1516,496.9674.880.171,011.5728.15

NELCO Ltd

NELCO

1,377.9

207.753,143.111.320.1650.3851.7

GTL Infrastructure Ltd

GTLINFRA

2.03

02,599.83-214.050336.38-4.29

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT GTL Infrastructure Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Charudatta Naik

Whole-time Director

Milind Naik

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nitesh A Mhatre

Independent Director

Dina Sanjay Hatekar

Whole-time Director

Vikas Arora

Whole-time Director

Sonali Choudhary

Director

JEEVAN RAI

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by GTL Infrastructure Ltd

Summary

GTL Infrastructure Limited (GIL) is an independent Telecom Tower Company. The Company provides passive infrastructure on shared basis for telecom operators to host their active network components. Together with Chennai Network Infrastructure Limited (CNIL), an associate, the Company has a combined tower portfolio of 27,839 towers spread across all the 22 telecom circles in India, and serving most major telecom operators. The Company was promoted by GTL Limited. GTL Infrastructure Limited was incorporated on February 4, 2004, as GTL Engineering & Managed Network Services Limited. In February, 2005, the name was changed to GTL Infrastructure Limited. The infrastructure division of the GTL Ltd was demerged and transferred to the company with effect from October 1, 2005. The Company is in the business of passive infrastructure sharing which is based on building, owning, operating and maintaining passive telecom infrastructure sites capable of hosting active network components of various technologies of multiple telecom operators as well providing energy management solutions.During the year 2005-06, the company acquired Network Infrastructure assets of GTL Ltd comprising of Network Operating Centre and associated equipment and applications for a cash consideration of Rs 214.59 crore. In November 9, 2006 GTL Infrastructure Ltd was listed on BSE and NSE and became the first company in Asia Pacific to get listed in the Shared Telecom Infrastructure space.During the year 2006-07, th
Company FAQs

What is the GTL Infrastructure Ltd share price today?

The GTL Infrastructure Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1.97 today.

What is the Market Cap of GTL Infrastructure Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of GTL Infrastructure Ltd is ₹2522.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of GTL Infrastructure Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of GTL Infrastructure Ltd is 0 and -0.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of GTL Infrastructure Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a GTL Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of GTL Infrastructure Ltd is ₹1.45 and ₹4.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of GTL Infrastructure Ltd?

GTL Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.38%, 3 Years at -2.65%, 1 Year at 40.00%, 6 Month at -46.01%, 3 Month at -13.62% and 1 Month at -4.69%.

What is the shareholding pattern of GTL Infrastructure Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of GTL Infrastructure Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 3.28 %
Institutions - 37.12 %
Public - 59.60 %

