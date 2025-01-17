iifl-logo-icon 1
GTL Infrastructure Ltd Key Ratios

1.89
(0.00%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:12 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

4.3

-34.7

38.74

Op profit growth

86.55

-73.18

30.69

EBIT growth

-623.54

46.49

-124.68

Net profit growth

-18.85

7.65

82.46

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

39.99

22.36

54.44

57.8

EBIT margin

16.44

-3.27

-1.46

8.2

Net profit margin

-63.28

-81.35

-49.33

-37.51

RoCE

4.16

-0.33

-0.14

RoNW

13.05

217.52

-16.36

RoA

-4

-2.06

-1.22

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-3.42

-4.25

-15.47

-9.95

Book value per share

-5.8

-3.76

7.4

14.6

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-1.68

-0.49

-0.63

-3.75

P/B

-0.99

-0.56

1.33

2.55

EV/EBIDTA

15.86

24.27

16.57

21.98

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

0

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

28.75

35.72

21.66

Inventory days

0.15

0.32

0.29

Creditor days

-33.34

-45.42

-81.13

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.34

0.06

0.02

-0.12

Net debt / equity

-3.39

-5.55

16.68

7.78

Net debt / op. profit

12.74

23.94

15.55

18.68

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-2.29

-3.68

-2.06

-2.25

Other costs

-57.71

-73.95

-43.49

-39.94

