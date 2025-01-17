Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
4.3
-34.7
38.74
Op profit growth
86.55
-73.18
30.69
EBIT growth
-623.54
46.49
-124.68
Net profit growth
-18.85
7.65
82.46
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
39.99
22.36
54.44
57.8
EBIT margin
16.44
-3.27
-1.46
8.2
Net profit margin
-63.28
-81.35
-49.33
-37.51
RoCE
4.16
-0.33
-0.14
RoNW
13.05
217.52
-16.36
RoA
-4
-2.06
-1.22
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-3.42
-4.25
-15.47
-9.95
Book value per share
-5.8
-3.76
7.4
14.6
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-1.68
-0.49
-0.63
-3.75
P/B
-0.99
-0.56
1.33
2.55
EV/EBIDTA
15.86
24.27
16.57
21.98
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
0
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
28.75
35.72
21.66
Inventory days
0.15
0.32
0.29
Creditor days
-33.34
-45.42
-81.13
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.34
0.06
0.02
-0.12
Net debt / equity
-3.39
-5.55
16.68
7.78
Net debt / op. profit
12.74
23.94
15.55
18.68
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-2.29
-3.68
-2.06
-2.25
Other costs
-57.71
-73.95
-43.49
-39.94
